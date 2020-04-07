In 5 Tips by Sonia Gandhi to Combat Covid-19 is One About PM CARES Fund – News From India

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extending his party’s support for the government’s decision to reduce the salaries of MPs by 30%, while also listing five proposals to combat coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Her proposals included the suspension of the $ 20,000 Central Vista building and construction project and transferred all money to the PM-CARES — established last month to combat a pandemic — to the National Prime Aid Fund (PM-NRF).

Gandhi’s letter comes in response to a call by the Prime Minister on Sunday seeking suggestions for the rapidly spreading Sars-CoV-2 virus infection.

“I am writing to support the decision made by the Federal Cabinet to reduce MP salaries by 30%. The austerity measures that can be used to divert much needed funds to combat Covid-19 take time. In that spirit, I am writing to offer five specific suggestions. I’m sure you’ll find value in them, “she said.

Gandhi has demanded a complete ban on publication in media commercials — television, print and network — by the government and public sector entities (PSUs) for a period of two years, with the exception of Covid-19 counseling or related matters to public health.

“Given that the central government currently spends an average of Rs 1,250 a year on advertisements in the media (not including equal or greater amounts spent by PSUs and state-owned companies), this will release a significant amount to mitigate the economic and social impact of Covid-19,” she added is.

The Congress chief has also sought the suspension of the Central Vista project. “At a time like this, such a cost seems the least lenient. I am sure Parliament can operate comfortably within existing historic buildings. There is no urgent or urgent request that cannot be delayed until this crisis is restrained. This amount can instead be channeled. to build new hospital infrastructure and diagnostics, as well as equip our workers in front of personal protective equipment (PPE) and better facilities. “

In her third proposal, Gandhi called for a proportionate reduction of 30% in the expenditure budget (excluding salaries, pensions and central sector schemes) and for the central government.

“That 30% (roughly 2.5 lakh rupees a year) can then be deployed to establish an economic security network for migrant workers, workers, farmers, MSMEs and those in the unorganized sector,” she added.

The Congress president also urged Modi to delay all foreign visits, including visits by the president, prime ministers, Union ministers, chief ministers, state ministers and bureaucrats. “Exceptions may be made in the event of special emergencies or in the national interests to be removed by the Prime Minister. This amount (which amounts to around 393 Crowns for travel only by the Prime Minister and the Government of the Union in the last five years) can be greatly used in measures to combat Covid-19. “

In his fifth motion, Gandhi requested the transfer of his money from the PM-CARES Fund to the PM-NRF. “This will ensure efficiency, transparency, accountability and audit in the way these funds are allocated and spent. It seems a waste of effort and resources to have and create two separate silos to allocate resources. It is clear to me that Rs 3800 crore approximately lie unused in PM-NRF (at the end of FY2019). These funds, plus the amount in ‘PM-Cres’, can be used to provide the current food safety net to those at the very margins of society, “she said.

Gandhi further wrote, “Every single Indian has made great personal sacrifices to combat this disease. They have complied with all the suggestions, instructions and decisions you make to your office and the central government. It is time for the legislature and the executive to regain this confidence and good faith. Rest assured that you have our unwavering support in dealing with the serious Covid-19 challenge facing the country. “

This is Gandhi’s fifth letter to the Prime Minister on March 23.

