In a 5-point letter, Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi to switch to austerity – India news

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering five proposals to combat coronavirus Covid-19.

She also asked the prime minister to immediately suspend 20,000 crowns of ore for the design and construction of construction projects. “The austerity measures that can be used to divert much needed funds to fight Covid-19 need only an hour,” the Congress president said in her letter.

She further said the proposals were in response to her telephone conversation with the prime minister. “By yesterday’s invitation, you have kindly asked me to convey to you all the suggestions that our party must respond to the serious challenge of Covid-19. In that spirit, I am writing to you.”

Among the proposals, Gandhi sought a complete ban on government advertising given to the media – television, print and online – for two years.

I am sure you will find value in these proposals, Gandhi further wrote in his letter.

This comes a day after the Federal Cabinet decided to cut the salaries of the prime ministers, other ministers and parliamentarians by 30 percent for a year and suspend it for two years, a program in which parliamentarians receive 5 crowns a year to spend on development work (MPLAD scheme), that all the money saved goes to the Consolidated Fund of India to be used to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected to pay up to approximately 7930 rune crowns. Of this, a total of close to 29 million kronor will receive the salaries of MPs.

In addition, the president, vice president and governors of the states also decided to take down their salaries.

Member of Parliament receives a salary of Rs 1,00,000 plus allowance. Member of Parliament would contribute Rs 30,000 a month and Rs 3,60,000 a year.

The salary of the Indian PM is the same as that of other MPs. The President of India is paid Rs 5 a month, while the VP is paid Rs 4 a month. The president, vice president and governors also volunteered for a 30% reduction. The governors pay three runes and fifty thousand each.

The Indian Consolidated Fund is a fund into which all tax revenue is poured and the one used to make the most payments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting and then a meeting of his council of ministers. Both were led through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday contacted two former presidents and two former Indian prime ministers to discuss the country’s response to an unprecedented crisis over the coronavirus epidemic. The Prime Minister also called on Congress Speaker Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Mulayam Singh, Patriarch of the Party, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamat Banerjee, Odyssey Chief Minister and BJD Suprem Suvemo Naveen Patnaik, Telang Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, DMK Chief MK Stalin and Shiromani Akali Dal Patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

