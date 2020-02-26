[in-a-bid-to-spur-domestic-tourism,-penangites-get-50pc-bargains-for-ticketed-points-of-interest-in-the-condition]

Yeoh mentioned the campaign, taglined ‘Cuti-cuti Penang’, is the very first method to revitalise the tourism sector in Penang and to spur domestic tourism. — Image by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE City, Feb 26 — Penang kicked off a “Penang-lang 50% off” campaign to energise the state’s overall economy now.

The Association of Tourism Points of interest Penang (ATAP), in collaboration with Penang Global Tourism and the state tourism committee, arrived up with this marketing campaign to rebuild the tourism sector in the state which was poorly hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

ATAP Chairman Ch’ng Huck Theng mentioned the marketing campaign is completely for Penangites or all those with a Penang household handle on their MyKad.

“All Penangites will get 50 per cent off on ticket rates at collaborating attractions throughout this campaign time period,” he explained at a joint push conference with tourism state exco Yeoh Quickly Hin currently.

He claimed a lot more than 20 attractions-centered members such as retail outlets and thematic dining places will provide a 50 per cent discount on their admission tickets and good specials on their solutions and providers through the campaign.

The campaign is from March 15 till May perhaps 15.

Yeoh mentioned the marketing campaign, taglined Cuti-cuti Penang, is the 1st approach to revitalise the tourism sector in Penang and to spur domestic tourism.

“We want to persuade Penangites to travel in Penang, working experience Penang and realize more about regional sights,” he said.

He claimed Penangites need to working experience the local attractions by themselves so they can share their activities with their good friends and family members outdoors of Penang.

He mentioned most locals like browsing sights outside the house the condition and this is the time for them to stay back again as a visitor in their personal point out.

“We would like to acquire this possibility to remind all people that they really do not have to go considerably with Penang’s abundant sights,” he claimed.

Penangites need to have only display their MyKad with the Penang point out code of 07, 34 and 35 or with a Penang handle to be eligible for the discount.

Collaborating sights involve The Major Penang, Tech Dome Penang, Dark Mansion-3D Glow in The Darkish Museum, Penang Hop On Hop Off, Penang Bird Park, Entopia by Penang Butterfly Farm, Tropical Spice Backyard, Teddyville Museum, Audi Desire Farm, The Habitat Penang Hill, Monkeycup Penang Hill, The Owl Museum Penang Hill and The Digital camera Museum Penang Hill.

The participating stores and dining places are Ghee Hiang, Cheong Kim Chuan Community Merchandise, Harrison Signature Cocoa Boutique, Travis Hegel, Craft Batik and David Brown’s Cafe and Tea Terrace.