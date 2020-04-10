In a “kitchen” of the Los Zetas cartel

Bloody handprints on the walls, stained clothing, plastic cable ties, machetes and, as one person observes, the creaking of bones under a thick blanket of ash. Amidst sobs, the families of some 60,000 missing from Mexico absorb the scene of the La Gallera ranch, in the north of Veracruz.

A few meters from an abandoned bungalow, an outdoor brick oven was once used to make the traditional zacahuil corn platter. However, after the Los Zetas cartel took over the ranch in 2011, it was used to cremate its victims. In this part of Mexico, someone explains, brutality has stained the language: “to zacahuil” can now mean cooking humans.

In one of the 12 “kitchens” recently discovered by families in northern Veracruz, volunteers and forensic scientists in white protective suits and face masks use sieves to search for bone, teeth and nail fragments humans in mounds of compacted gray ash.

Los Zetas, originally founded by Mexican special forces deserters, some with American training, began as the enforcement arm of the Gulf Cartel, a criminal group in northeast Mexico, before splitting up. Although Los Zetas fragmented, it was known for the torture, beheadings and massacres of civilians.

More than 250,000 people have been killed since former President Felipe Calderon launched the so-called “war on drugs” in 2006, a conflict of changing alliances and an ever-increasing number of armed groups, threatened by persistent allegations that elements of the Mexican state are deeply linked to organized crime.

Mexican government figures indicate that at least 60,000 people have “disappeared” since 2006. Yet, a 2015 report of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights found only six federal court convictions for the crime of enforced disappearance.

Disappearances were perpetrated by state forces, criminal groups, or both, on grounds such as the abduction of people for sexual slavery, organ harvesting, forced labor, ransoms , repression of political activists and journalists and gender-based violence.

Indicating the state’s inability or unwillingness to act, this latest La Gallera search was launched by the Fifth National Search Brigade for the Missing, a popular initiative of families and volunteers.

Escorted by heavily armed federal troops, the brigade spent two weeks in February searching northern Veracruz for hidden graves and mass graves, as well as “missing persons” in prisons, hospitals and streets.

Unclaimed bodies

Groups also collected DNA samples from the public to build a database and went to the morgues, where constant administrative errors were discovered, fueling fears of a “double disappearance” of unclaimed bodies.

This state neglect led the research brigade to demand an “extraordinary mechanism” for the north of Veracruz, an appeal launched in the presence of representatives of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Mexico.

Standing on the terrace of the house, “Ángeles”, who is looking for his son, Ángel, speaks through tears: “I have no doubt that these bones come from human beings. Maybe they come from my son or my comrades’ children, and we will never find them. “

Her son was abducted with two friends in March 2016 in the city of Poza Rica, which borders the municipality of Tiahuatlán, the site of La Gallera. Ángeles believes her son was abducted by police officers from the state of Veracruz and then disappeared. She explains that she received no word from the authorities about the investigation.

Disappearances by the police and botched or non-existent investigations are a recurring theme in testimony. A striking example was the disappearance of 43 students from Ayotzinapa high school in Guerrero in 2014. An official report revealed that the students had been abducted by municipal police, handed over to a drug gang and then disappeared.

To the anger and frustration of families, La Gallera’s “kitchen” is not a new discovery: families have forced the authorities to search the site four times since 2017, each subsequent search giving rise to new discoveries previously missed by authorities.

Separate searches found six beheaded bodies; children’s skulls; bones of the femur, pelvis and jaw; and hundreds of bone fragments, some burned.

Allegations of state negligence or collusion are supported by documents viewed by the Irish Times.

Corrupt police

“Karim”, a former police officer and then “boss” of Los Zetas north of Veracruz, made a signed statement to federal prosecutors on August 31, 2011, after his arrest by Mexican navies. He detailed two other kitchens used for “cooking”, providing GPS coordinates and Google Street View photos. The two “kitchens” are located near Poza Rica, near the killing place of La Gallera.

In addition to a handwritten table showing the 2011 hierarchy of Los Zetas, where he placed third, Karim mentioned the 386,000 pesos (around € 19,000) he paid each month to corrupt police officers in northern Veracruz; the same area where La Gallera is sitting and where Ángeles believes her son has been kidnapped and disappeared by state police.

Although the federal government has been aware of the existence of “kitchens” in the region since 2011, it seems that no action has been taken. The one in La Gallera is said to have started operating the same year, perhaps until the last months of 2016, shortly before the authorities carried out their first search under pressure from families.

For Alejandro Salas Álvarez, a solidarity volunteer with the research brigade, the scene in La Gallera was “the worst thing I have ever seen. Worse than any horror movie. “

He points out, however, that La Gallera is not unique: “Virtually the whole country is a mass grave,” he said, adding, “The whole world should know that people have been dissolved in acid in Mexico, because the government has allowed it to happen. “

“One day, there will be monuments all over the country, like in Germany. Plates with faces, names and stories of the missing, to remind people of what happened there and to say “never again”, Álvarez says.

Dissolved in acid

Mario Vergara takes a break from the search for undergrowth. He is looking for his brother Tomás, who was abducted on July 5, 2012, in Huitzuco, Guerrero, near the site of the abduction of the 43 students from Ayotzinapa.

He explains that searches for the missing are thwarted by extermination methods that leave no trace of victims, such as dissolving bodies in acid or burning them with diesel or gasoline, or in other ways to physically erase humans.

“We once went to an area where they fed them with crocodiles. Of course there was no record, “said Vergara,” So how are we going to get the government to understand that people are gone when there is nothing left? “

While the vast majority of the 60,000 disappearances took place before the start of the presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in December 2018, the current government regrets that the current government is not doing enough.

While a national search commission has been created under the 2017 General Disappearance Law to help locate the missing, Vergara sees it as an “affection” or “symbolic”.

“It is shameful for the Mexican state that it is families who teach” experts “how to do research,” says Vergara. “Families are in the hills and fields, while the government is sitting here outside.”

In stark contrast to the trauma of La Gallera, however, research has also shown the best of humanity: the quiet dignity of families in search of loved ones and the growth of solidarity, community and the feeling of an extended family.

For Vergara, the trauma of living in places like La Gallera must find its counterbalance in love and hope.

“After such horrible days – ovens, kitchens, testimonies – we have to get rid of all of this, so it doesn’t damage us,” he says. “And the only way for me to do it is to go home and kiss my little girl.”