In a luxury Gordon Ramsay tenement house in London, isolating himself in a holiday home in Cornwall

Gordon Ramsay has an impressive portfolio of homes with houses in London, Los Angeles and Cornwall.

This is not surprising, however, given that the TV chef has an estimated net worth of £ 150 million.

While he spends most of his time in a London tenement, Gordon instead decided to isolate in his Cornwall holiday home during a pandemic coronavirus with his wife Tana and their five children, Meghan, 21, Holly and Jack, 20, Tilly, 17 and 11- monthly Oscar.

This causes a great stir among residents who are upset that the restaurateur has violated the rules so that society does not quarantine their second property, but simply stays home.

Gordon, Tana and the children certainly would not fight for a place at a luxury base in London.

The facility has a modern kitchen, which has been modernized in accordance with Gordon standards.

It will satisfy every minimalist thanks to white tiles and white cabinets with glass doors, which makes it easier for Gordon and the company. to see where they left their favorite cup. The marble island occupies a central place and overlooks a cozy living room overlooking the landscaped garden.

The rooms are spacious and full of large paintings, including a portrait of the late legend of Muhammad Ali’s boxing hanging at the front door.

No doubt a motivational reminder before leaving home.

For a rich family it is refreshingly rather warm and modest home with modern elements. The couches look comfortable and inhabited, even if their dogs sometimes take up space, and the girls’ bedrooms are typical for teens with teddy bears and lots of colors.

A friend of Gordon and his family revealed that he was upset by the criticism they received for choosing Cornwall instead of their London home.

The source told Metro.co.uk: “The family sees Cornwall as a family home when children return from university, and Gordon from filming around the world.

“This is where they spend all time with their family, they spend time there for 10 years, and Jack actually lives in this house also.”

They continued: “Most neighbors are very hospitable and love to be part of the community.

“They have followed the advice of the government, along with the rest of the country, since they arrived on March 20, and the campaign against them is painful and unnecessary at a time when we should all meet and support each other.”

