In a new interview, Flum talks about his struggles with anxiety

Flum recently sat down with his girlfriend Paige Elkington on “My Friend Podcast” to talk about his struggles with anxiety, drinking, and how he almost gave up touring forever. Listen to the full episode here.

In a raw interview published online on April 6, Flume, real name Harley Stretten, shows that touring once took a heavy toll on his mental health. At this point, his anxiety was so incredible that Streten says that he felt he had refused to go on tour.

“I don’t like the attention,” he said. “I like it a little bit, but I never look for it … I hate public speaking, I’m scared of it.”

“This music started working and I became, in fact, a public speaker … my worst nightmare. I kept pushing it for four to five years, like, ‘you know what? If I just keep doing it, I will eventually go “. I did it for five years and didn’t overcome it.”

They also discussed the infamous sexual act they performed last year on stage at Burning Man.

“I was worried. I had an untamed image, and I was very worried about tarnishing it and the consequences. Fortunately, the consequences were minor and, if anything, made me happier. I used to feel the pressure to ruin my reputation, and now I feel like it it stained … I feel liberated, I can do what I want now, and I don’t have to worry so much, “he explained. “I was reversed.”

When asked how he treats the attention he receives from the public as music, Stret talked to using alcohol to cope.

“I used to drink a lot of alcohol. I would probably drink to calm my nerves and make it patient, which sounds crazy, but it’s true. I’m just not a performer. I definitely used alcohol to feel comfortable on stage in front of a bunch of people.”

He said he acknowledged the model, which was formed, saying it “was very bad, did long tours and used similar booze.” Streten also discovered that he no longer drinks before the show.

“I really do have a great time on stage, but going to the stage – the second time I go into a festival – makes me anxious,” he continued.

In addition to abstaining from alcohol, therapy and antidepressants have helped Streten, he said.

“I went to a psychotherapist and I thought I hated my job.” I feel like a bad person when she said that, but it’s true. “

“I actually started taking some antidepressants … it handled incredibly well with anxiety,” he added. “I’m still excited about the shows and stuff, but it’s manageable now.” I used to like to disturb coffee and approach a barista. Just such common interactions, I’m neurotic and rethinking … I was like “fuck, I’ll give [antidepressants] and if I don’t like it, I can quit in a month.” So I did, and it was like a silver bullet. “

Flume also revealed that he is now in the process of writing and preparing his next record, which he said he hopes to finish in three months.

The latest single, “Difference,” was released last month and saw him collaborating with Thor and Moi for the first time.

TO HELP AND FEED THE HEARING OF THE HEARTS: