In a nutshell, the UFC stopped talking about the face of the QHID-19 mass contamination

TORONTO –

In a quick-look at the recent announcement of partner ESPN, UFC has postponed UFC 249 and all future campaigns due to the global COVID-19 spread.

As of Wednesday, UFC president Dana White has told UFC 249 to go as scheduled on April 18.

But on Thursday, White said “today we get a call from the highest level you can go to Disney and the highest level on ESPN.”

“ESPN has been very good to us and the energy that has been there has been begging me to get up and stop this (April 18),” he added in a joint news release from ESPN MMA.

The New York Times, using this article, reported that California state legislatures include Gov. Gavin Newsom contacted the Disney administration directly.

ESPN and the UFC have been in the midst of a five-year, $ 1.5 million U.S. trade in 2018. Disney is ESPN’s parent company.

“When the league was ready to go with UFC 249, ESPN asked for a postponement of the event and following the fight until further notice of the spread of COVID-19 transmission,” The UFC said in a statement. “The UFC looks forward to updating the live stream as soon as possible.”

Thursday’s change came the same day California Sen. Dianne Feinstein urged the fight not to go ahead with a high profile news broadcast on a plot of land near Fresno.

The UFC has been forced to cancel several meetings recently because of banning of banner meetings due to COVID-19. His last show was a television card on March 14 in Brazil with no viewers.

But White has been firm about staging UFC 249, which is also the reason for having the highest number of competitors in the competition between Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson.

He reiterated Wednesday in an interview on ESPN while confirming that UFC 249 competition was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done without a doubt … but it will happen the Fourth December 18. “

The UFC, which was one of the last football clubs to go into lockdown, has yet to confirm whether UFC 249 will be available at the California Tachi Palace Casino Resort. White was briefed on the topic Wednesday when asked by ESPN, saying “ESPN is where it is, that’s all you need to know.”

But he confirmed on Thursday that UFC 249 will be held at Tachi Palace, adding that fighters competing in the competition – including Canadian Sarah Moras – will still have to pay. And he has promised that the UFC will be the first sport.

The April 18 card was originally launched for Brooklyn, N.Y.

Moras, a bantamweight from Kelowna, BC, who is currently out of action in Las Vegas, said in a social media post that he had just finished his last session when he went to him phone and saw that the show was off. He was trained for fighting in his living room and garage due to restrictions on gatherings.

In confirming that the show went ahead on Monday, White tweeted it would take “the place of the world !!!!” The UFC said there would be no spectators on the fight night and White added that everyone on the card wanted to fight.

Feinstein said he was concerned by reports that the pay-per-view was happening in California “in protest of the state’s geographical location.”

“This event will involve a lot of people flying to California and driving a casino for a purpose no one can say is straightforward,” he said.

While acknowledging the event was right outside the state because it was on the land council, Feinstein said the show should not go down.

At best the event relates to medical help and sends a message that a home order can be harmful.

“I call the Competition and Tachi-Yokut Committee to consider this event and postpone it to a later date. We need to be responsible and alert to every city, state and state. and federal public health. policy moves. “

Justin Gaethje, in the fourth round of the 155-pound contention, advanced to Nurmagomedov due to travel restrictions to win his native Russia. Nurmagomedov graduated in California but returned home when the UFC had a reluctant plan to make an appearance in the United Arab Emirates.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson have confirmed the tournament started five times since December 2015 with multiple injuries leading to a delay.

The UFC has been forced to postpone the current card season on March 21 in London, March 28 in Columbus, Ohio, and April 11 in Portland. The UFC had originally planned to relocate them to the UFC Apex Stadium in Las Vegas behind closed doors due to restrictions on crowdfunding.

But he has been forced to look elsewhere after tight restrictions.

Previously White told TMZ he was looking for stage performances on the private island, flying in fighters and supporting the crew on airplanes. He told ESPN this week he hopes to look at that soon, saying he would be beyond potential if he could only use the American offensive.

He told ESPN about the “real battle.”

The Association of Ringside Doctors also called for all sports to be postponed until further notice.

“All sporting events during this international event put athletes, staff, and others involved at low risk of contracting the disease and infecting the COVID. -19, ”he said in a statement issued by his board.

“In addition, sporting events often require post-match medical care, and we do not want to see any further impact on the treatment that is already underway.”

This report by the Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.