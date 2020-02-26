in-a-temper-for-spring?-it-is-time-for-the-31st-annual-nashville-garden-and-backyard-garden-display

Close

With grime less than their fingernails and eco-friendly vegetation encompassing them, men and women worked tirelessly to get ready for the 31st Once-a-year Nashville Garden and Back garden Exhibit.

Proceeds from the exhibit advantage more than two dozen group businesses and will choose put from Feb. 27 as a result of March 1 at the Fairgrounds Expo Heart creating.

The Lawn and Backyard garden Display is explained as a “community effort and hard work,” Nashville Garden and Garden Basis President Todd Breyer said. “It’s seriously to assist absolutely everyone in the agriculture field in our region and then our visitors get to arrive and find out about that.”

The topic this 12 months is “2020: Gardens in Focus,” with more than 100 sellers established up about the gardens, floral gallery and lecture corridor.

