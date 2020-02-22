[in-a-the-latest-episode-of-marriage-bootcamp,-joseline-hernandez’s-boyfriend,-dj-ballistic,-tells-him-to-deal-with-him-like-a-king.]

%MINIFYHTML973e8ffbaecb470ce72698f00a241b1011%

%MINIFYHTML973e8ffbaecb470ce72698f00a241b1012%

Chile, Joseline Hernández is on all the streets of actuality shows. From her present in Zeus to “Relationship Bootcamp,” the Puerto Rican princess is supplying people today a ton of enjoyment. It would seem that it could be also modest.

In a recent episode of “Relationship Bootcamp,” the 32-year-previous lady and her person DJ Ballistic operate into every single other simply because she is way too helpful, according to him.

%MINIFYHTML973e8ffbaecb470ce72698f00a241b1013% %MINIFYHTML973e8ffbaecb470ce72698f00a241b1014%

The actuality star was performing a lot for his style when interacting with other guys. He statements that she was feeding a boy with some fruit, and that he was not there for that. Walking exterior in anger, he closed it all the way.

%MINIFYHTML973e8ffbaecb470ce72698f00a241b1015%

%MINIFYHTML973e8ffbaecb470ce72698f00a241b1016%

He still left furious and mentioned: “The party is around!” Finally, he arrives and goes with her and exclusively allows her know that her habits is unacceptable.

At one position, he declared:

I disrespect you. I advised you to handle me like a king.

In the meantime, Joseline seemed like a deer caught in the headlights and laughed. Of course I was astonished by his behavior.

Homeboy is not peaceful like Stevie J. You much better stop actively playing with that gentleman like that.

The two produced him an IG officer in April 2019. Initially from Philadelphia, DJ Ballistic is in the new music industry and has labored with Tamar Braxton and with Jazze Pha.

In situation you are living less than a rock, Joseline also shares a 2-year-previous daughter, Bonnie Bella, with Stevie J, who is now married to the legendary Faith Evans.