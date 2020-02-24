[in-a-twist,-dap-says-will-suggest-dr-m-to-be-pm-after-more]

DAP secretary-common Lim Guan Eng speaks for the duration of DAP push meeting at their headquarters on February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — DAP’s Lim Guan Eng mentioned his celebration will nominate Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to return as the primary minister when the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meets tonight.

The DAP secretary-basic asserted to a press meeting at his party’s headquarters right here that Dr Mahathir resigned as equally the PM and Bersatu chairman to protest the try to type a new authorities with Opposition get-togethers.

Lim said Dr Mahathir did not would like to get the job done with Umno, as opposed to sections of Bersatu and a rogue faction in PKR.

“This regularity and principled stand in rejecting a corrupt Umno should really be supported by all Malaysians.

“DAP intends to propose to the PH presidential council at its unexpected emergency assembly tonight, to carry on to nominate Tun Dr Mahathir to continue as prime minister of Malaysia, to fulfil and provide the promises in the PH standard-election manifesto,” he claimed.

Independently, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claimed Dr Mahathir explained to him that the latter was not associated in the alleged plot for a new coalition government sans PKR, DAP and Amanah.

Additional TO Appear