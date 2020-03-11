In a viral FB post, a coronavirus patient talks about her experience, symptoms and immunity – more lifestyle

A Facebook post by a Seattle-based woman named Elizabeth Schneider, who had a coronavirus, went viral. In the post, Schneider talks about how she contracted the virus, the misconceptions about it, and the fact that she has now recovered.

Schneider was tested on a Washington-based influenza study that tests people on COVID-19. In the post, Schneider talks about not having any of the symptoms like coughing or sneezing that should be red flags for coronavirus. The FB post received over 19,000 shares and 2,700 comments.

Below is the full text of her post:

“I had COVID-19 and here’s my story. I posted this post because of a few requests from my friends who asked me to share. I hope it gives you some good information and peace of mind!

First, how easy can you get it. I believe I caught him when I attended a party in a small house where no one coughed, sneezed or otherwise showed symptoms of the disease. It appears that 40% of the party members present ended up sick. The media tells you to wash your hands and avoid anyone who has symptoms. I did. There is no way of not understanding this, except to avoid all other people. 40% of people were ill within 3 days of attending the party, and all had the same / similar symptoms, including fever.

Also watch | Coronavirus: What we know and what we don’t have

Second, the symptoms appear to be different depending on your composition and / or age. Most of my friends who got it were in their late 40s and early 50s. I’m in my mid 30’s For us it was a headache, a fever (the first 3 days constantly, then on and off after 3 days), severe body aches and pains and severe fatigue. I had a fever that dropped to 103 degrees the first night and eventually dropped to 100 and then a low score of 99.5. Some had diarrhea. One day I felt nauseous. After the fever was gone, some were left with a stuffy nose, sore throat. Very few of us have had a mild itchy cough. Very few had chest tightness or other respiratory symptoms. The total duration of the disease was 10-16 days. The main issue is that without reporting a cough or breathing problem, many of us have not been tested. I tested myself at a flu studio in Seattle. This is a RESEARCH research here in Seattle and they are testing volunteers for flu strains to study intra-community transmission. A few weeks ago, they began testing a random subset of samples for COVID-19 infection. They sent my sample to the King County Public Health Department for confirmation; however, I was told that all samples tested positive in Public Research were validated by Public Health.

As of Monday, March 9th, it has been 13 days since my symptoms began and it has been over 72 hours since my fever subsided. The King County Public Health Department recommends that you remain isolated 7 days after the onset of symptoms or 72 hours after the fever has subsided. I have exceeded both deadlines, so I no longer isolate myself, however I avoid strenuous activities and large crowds and obviously I will not approach you if I see you in public. I was not hospitalized. Not every state hospitalizes everyone with COVID-19 infection, and in my case, and in many other cases, I didn’t even go to the doctor because I was recovering and felt that only a terrible flu strain was different from the one I protected with this year’s flu vaccine.

I truly believe that lack of testing leads to people believing that they just have a cold or something else that goes out and is more widely publicized. And worse, people who have no symptoms also spread as in the case of a person attending a party or socializing who has no symptoms.

I know some people think that this cannot be affected. I hope not, but I believe the overall lack of early and widespread testing has damaged the public’s ability to avoid the disease here in Seattle. All I know is that Seattle is badly affected, and although I’m better now, I wouldn’t wish anyone such an embarrassing illness.

One thing I believe saved me from worsening respiratory symptoms is the fact that I have consistently taken Sudafed, used Afrin nasal spray (3 sprays in each nostril, 3 days at a time, then 3 days rest) and used a Neti pot (with purified water ). This could keep my sinuses clear and prevent the symptoms from spreading to my lungs. This is not medical advice: I simply share what I did and compare it to the fact that I did not have respiratory symptoms. The two of them can be completely unrelated based on the virus and the virus I received.

Hopefully this information will help someone not get sick and / or prompt for testing sooner rather than later so you know how to isolate yourself before it gets worse or get medical care if you have a respiratory disorder. Hand washing does not guarantee that you will not become ill, especially when people without symptoms are contagious and can stand next to you in any social situation. You are more likely to not die, but do you want to risk passing it on to a loved one over the age of 60 or to someone with an immunity problem? Stay healthy people! “

(This story was posted from a telecommunications agency feed without modifying the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

. (ToTranslate tags) coronavirus news today