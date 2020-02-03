CLINTON, Iowa – In a county under the magnifying glass – one of many President Donald Trump turned red four years ago – caucusgo gathered Monday night at a high school in east-central Iowa to make room for the minimum wage, free childcare and mint chocolate cookies .

Over the sound of dribbling basketballs from a nearby gymnasium, caucus chair Andrew Kelley kicked off the Clinton Middle School section of the first in the nation to enchant the presidential field.

“Go with your heart, whoever you want,” said Andrew Kelley, caucus goers at the beginning of the count. “You might be surprised who you get.”

It was just one of nearly 1,700 district wars in the entire state.

And finally, the 118 Democrats in a common room at Clinton Middle School chose Senator Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – the three candidates were the only candidates who reached a threshold of 15% of that support present to receive delegates.

Sander’s supporters outnumbered the others – at 43 – after poaching some undecided voters, and even an Andrew Yang supporter. Three supporters for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar walked away after the first round after they had not cut.

The cookies helped to alleviate the bitter taste of defeat.

“Here. Take a sad Elizabeth Warren mint chocolate cookie, even if you didn’t come to our side,” said Julie Raab, 58, a district captain for Elizabeth Warren as she handed a tupperware container of cookies to a Yang supporter who already had refused to join the Warren crowd.

Steve Wehling, a terrain captain for Bernie Sanders, counts his preferred cards in Clinton, Iowa. The supporters of Sanders, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren were in a minority than others on the caucus site for Precinct 42 in Clinton Middle School. Tina Sfondeles / Chicago Sun Times

Clinton County is one of the nine eastern provinces of Iowa that switched from President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 to Donald Trump in 2016. The population of Clinton was around 25,480 in 2017. It is the largest city in Clinton County, where the total population is around 47,000 – or roughly the size of suburban Elmhurst.

Clinton is a handcuff micro-politician, once called the “sawmill capital of the nation.”

In 2016, Clinton County voters voted 48.88% for Trump and 43.76% for Hillary Clinton, although according to the province’s constituencies there were more registered democrats than republicans in the province. There were more than 31,000 registered voters in that competition.

Clinton Middle School was one of the eight caucus locations in the city.

Logan Vo, 30, told other Caucusgoers from Precinct 42 that he saw his community suffering from poverty, with well-paid jobs hard to find and people fleeing elsewhere to find better work.

“The people here are desperate for change and that is why Trump has won our district,” said Logan Vo, a Yang supporter, in his pitch for supporters.

“The reason I support Yang is that he has given me hope, not just for my loved ones, but for my community,” he said.

Yang supporters numbered nine – only half the minimum for viability. But Vo eventually went to the Sanders side.

“Bernie is a cult personality,” and I think you need a cult personality to beat Trump, “said Vo.

The voltage in the room was limited. Raab’s cookies helped. After a visit to the Yang supporters, she started offering the baked goods to the Sanders team.

Supporters of each campaign applauded each other, even though they disagreed.

“It’s much different than four years ago,” said Raab, 58, of Clinton. “I am very impressed by the camaraderie. Everyone you talk to has similar feelings. We are all going to vote blue. We have to.”

The first time that caucus visitor Larry Fogg presents a Pete Buttigieg sticker to an Amy Klobuchar supporter in his efforts to get her support at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa. Klobuchar failed to get the support of 18 caucus goers, needed to reach the 15% threshold to be considered viable in Precinct 42. Tina Sfondeles / Chicago Sun-Times

While multiple polls – and a CNN access poll showed Biden, Buttigieg, Warren and Sanders as the top four – not everyone entered the caucus with their hearts set.

Julie Walwer, 65, of Clinton conducted her own research – a questionnaire that covered the views of candidates on various issues, such as health insurance and climate change. She studied it about 20 minutes before the caucus started.

But it was Sanders’ support to declare climate change a national emergency that led her to walk to the Sanders tables.

“My decisive thing is that I feel Bernie is the most aggressive in terms of the environment,” Walwer said. “And I think if we don’t go into it, nothing else matters.”

Melissa Franzen, 31, of Clinton, is a field captain for Yang. She said the Sanders campaign threw her team over a minimum wage of $ 15, the Warren team over childcare.

“I am Yang or bust,” said Franzen. “The Yang supporters are really passionate about Yang alone. I feel that he is the only one who is progressive at this time, with automation. A minimum wage of $ 15 does not really help me as a parent at home. “

Andrew Yang district captain Melissa Franzen says that although her candidate is not viable in the Clinton caucus, she is “Yang of bust” and does not support any other nominee. Tina Sfondeles / Chicago Sun Times

Franzen said she found meaning in the Yang volunteering campaign for about a year.

“When Yang speaks at events, he speaks for all of us. He looks at us as if we all have value and as if we all have potential, “Franzen said. “He is real. He is raw.”

Although many of the campaigns talked about unity, Franzen said she cannot commit to supporting a democrat in November.

“It depends who it is,” she said. “I’m not just blue. It depends who it is.”

But she won’t vote for Trump.

“No. No, never,” said Franzen.