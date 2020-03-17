In Berlin, sex workers face decline due to fear of virus, closing brothel – world news

7:00 pm Friday night, at a time when the three-man brothel Aurel Johannes Marx on the outskirts of Berlin was usually getting ready for his first customers. Sex for sale has long been an important part of the nightlife of the German capital. But amid concerns about the new coronavirus, even the world’s oldest profession is suffering a sudden decline.

In the Lankwitzer 7 brothel, with delicate red light and cheeky paintings on the wall, disinfectants were placed next to the sink. Marx says he ordered staff to wash hot towels and sheets and open windows more often so that warm, sticky air could escape.

Still, customers are no longer coming.

“Last week, business was down 50%,” Marx said, blaming the fall in the general fall in nightlife that occurred after the virus arrived in Berlin.

The city has recorded 332 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far. Dozens of infections have been found in bars and clubs.

Susanne Bleier Wilp, a former German sex worker and spokeswoman for the Association of Erotic and Sexual Providers, or BESD, said the virus caused fear and uncertainty among an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 sex workers in Germany, where prostitution was largely legalized almost 20 years ago.

“There are those who are currently pulling out of business for security reasons,” Bleier Wilp told the Associated Press. Others demand that customers disinfect themselves, she added – a measure that medical experts say is unlikely to stop the spread of the virus during close physical contact.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of infected people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may need three to six weeks to recover.

One concern is that many sex workers are young and may not be too concerned about the infection, while some clients are over 50, putting them at greater risk of complications. Rebuilding the infection chain – as authorities try to do once the case is confirmed – could also be ticklish. “It’s normal in business to communicate anonymously and use aliases,” said Bleier Wilp. “That’s the problem.”

Another problem is that prostitution is financially unreasonable. Unlike full-time employees, most sex workers will not benefit directly from the half-trillion euro package made available to companies facing failure by the German government due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Sex workers are usually self-employed, not employees,” Bleier Wilp said. “That means they carry all the risks themselves”

Some sex workers may be able to rely on the savings for several weeks, she said. “But it becomes more difficult if the crisis lasts longer. Then many, especially those who work full time, may have to seek help.”

Bleier Wilp said a provision in German infectious disease law could allow self-employed sex workers to claim compensation for loss of earnings. The clause has never been tested before and those who have worked at legal borders may be refused to seek official help: by some estimates, more than two-thirds of sex workers are not registered.

Until Saturday, authorities in Berlin ordered the temporary closure of all entertainment venues, including brothels. Whether all sex workers would obey these orders or risk their clients’ health and wellness to make ends meet was unclear.

In the Netherlands, Amsterdam’s famed Red Light district has been similarly hard hit after the government ordered the closure of schools, bars and restaurants for three weeks on Sunday night and highlighted a point influenced by sex clubs.

By Sunday evening, the normally crowded canal streets and narrow paved streets that are otherwise a tourist magnet, were mostly abandoned. On Monday, the windows where sexually dressed sex workers attract customers were mostly empty. Some on the glass had signs that read “Office is closed” due to coronavirus restrictions.

Greek closures have also affected borderers, while in Poland, where brothels are officially illegal, salon closures are “massively” affected. Geneva, which houses the United States headquarters, has closed all non-essential stores and services, including barbers and “prostitution activities,” as of Monday night.

Prior to the closing, Berlin-based brothel owner Marx admitted that the women working at his institution were financially harmed.

“Everyone wants more money, not less. But that’s the situation at the moment, it’s developing fast, “he said.” There is nothing I can do to change that.

“It will be over at some point, and when it’s over, things will start up again,” he added.

Mike Corder and Peter Dejong in Amsterdam, Elena Becatoros in Athens, Jamey Keaten in Geneva and Monika Scislowska in Warsaw contributed to this report.

