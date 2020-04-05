Big Boss १ 13 Done, Rashmi Desai’s life has changed for all the good reasons. The gorgeous woman has become a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Serpentine. However, all shootings for shows and films are stopped due to lockdown. Although Desai used to do some productive work at the time.

The actress has started her own digital program titled “The RD Show”. She says she will be inviting celebrities from different fields. “I am doing this live chat show” The RDShow “. This is not your regular chat program. It is intended to educate people in different areas of their careers. I am inviting celebrities from different fields as guests in my program. Its potential career opportunities in each area and the skills needed to succeed in those specific areas Arema we discuss, “said rasmile.

In between Lock Taka, Nagin Act actress Rashmi Desai launches her own digital show; Read DEETS

He wants to have seasons from show to toe, with about five episodes each season.

“I’m looking forward to it, because I’ve never done it like this before,” said the actress, who has been known for TV shows “Uttaran” and “Dil Se Dil Tak”.

Rashmi Desai’s first guest is actress Mrinal Thakur, who is popular among TV viewers for her work in the “Kumkum Bhagya” program and she was drawn to the limelight last year after starring Ik Tik Rishan in the movie “Super opposite०”.

Rashmi said she always enjoyed learning new things from different people from all walks of life.

RD Show !!!

Catch me live on Insta today after live evening h # steadhome #GoLIVE # account YourBlessings pic.twitter.com/Lv1MXDNSFr

– Rashmi Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) April 1

“After all, life offers so much to learn, and it’s natural for me to want to explore as much as I can in my lifetime. From the best of artists to photographers to writers, I want to get some of the best representatives in each field to talk about their lives, ideas, experiences and more. “

