In China, people wonder how open government is talking about corona virus

At the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003, 44 Canadians are dead, but it is not documented on social media. That is because Facebook, Twitter and YouTube did not exist at that time.

“Social media adds a whole new layer to all these messages that I didn’t have to process when I reported on SARS,” said Maureen Taylor today on The Weekly with Wendy Mesley. Maureen was CBC’s national health correspondent who reported on the fatal outbreak in 2003.

There is now fake news about the corona virus on the internet and many are going to discuss the virus through social media, especially in China.

“It is indeed helpful to make information flow within the country,” said Zhaoyin Feng, correspondent in Washington for the Chinese service of the BBC.

Double-edged sword

But Feng also called it a double-edged sword.

“Social media has also become a hotbed for misinformation.”

Every day Feng says she opens her Weibo and WeChat to find an abundance of headlines about the outbreak. But there is almost no way of knowing if something is true.

People are officially told not to panic. Yet horrible videos are circulating, including doctors and patients who collapse on the hospital floor. A viral post claims that lighting fireworks can sterilize germs in the air. That spread so widely that Chinese officials had to invalidate the public.

Travelers wear masks on arrival at Pearson Airport shortly after Toronto Public Health received a message on January 25 from Canada’s first suspected confirmed case of coronavirus (Carlos Osorio / Reuters)

According to Feng, some Chinese people criticize their own government on social media because they are no longer open to information about the corona virus. During the SARS outbreak it was not possible to exert pressure via social media.

“There was a lot of criticism of Wuhan’s local government, which said they had postponed efforts to combat the virus by hiding some information at an early stage,” said Feng. “It also makes it difficult for the Chinese government to hide the story.”

Because Twitter is banned in China, residents must opt ​​for Weibo and WeChat messaging platforms that are known to be controlled by the Chinese state.

Online censors are busy scrubbing material that the state considers “too alarming” and according to AFP news, police arrested eight people for posting what they call “rumors” about the virus.

Feng said that many in China ask one question:

“Why, why couldn’t something be done earlier?”

How open has China been about coronavirus?

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping tried to reassure the international community that China was open.

“China is ready to work with the international community to effectively curb the spread of pneumonia cases caused by a new strain of coronavirus to maintain global health protection,” he said.

China was initially praised for its transparency in fighting the virus, something that did not happen during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

But as more information about the virus unfolds, people begin to question the Chinese government’s first statements.

“Unfortunately, it looks a bit like they didn’t look the way they should have been,” Taylor said.

“They initially said there was no human-to-human transmission … and it all came from an animal on the market that it gave to someone who worked there. And that’s not true. They said there were no health workers affected … Well, we know that 14 health professionals have been affected. “

“It is starting to look a lot like SARS for what the Chinese say,” Taylor said.

Taylor now works as a doctor’s assistant at a local hospital in Toronto and says she is convinced that the disease will be curtailed quickly “if we are transparent and bring out the right information.”