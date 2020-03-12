In Cinemacon this year withdrew due karanavirusa

CinemaCon was canceled due to problems with karanavirusam.

The annual event, which brings together the owners of Hollywood studios and movie theaters around the world, was going to happen March 30 to April 2 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. It holds the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO).

NATO President John Fitsyan and Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon organizer, said in a statement: “We are very sorry to announce the cancellation CinemaCon 2020.

“Every spring, exhibitors, film distributors and partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the experience of the film. This year, because of the ban on leaving the European Union, the unique difficulties of traveling in many other parts of the world and other issues provided coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the world’s film is not able to attend the CinemaCon. “(via Hollywood Reporter)

The news comes after President Donald Trump today (March 12) announced a ban on travel from Europe to the United States. As THR notes, at least 20 percent of the delegates CinemaCon come from abroad.

Karanavirus – or COVID-19, as it is officially called – has caused more than 4,600 deaths worldwide.

