In close combat, Green Bay Packers defeat Seattle Seahawks by 28-23

Tyler Lockett of the Seattle Seahawks hugs Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers after the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020.

Stacy Revere / Getty Images

It was a season of emotionally and physically demanding post-season games in the NFL characterized by heroic accomplishments and exciting twists of luck. The clash between the Packers and the Seahawks on Sunday evening was no different: these two equal teams faced each other in an exciting game in Green Bay.

When the last seconds passed, it was the home team cheering – but it wasn’t easy, considering the Packers were the first to score. The Seahawks remained competitive to the end, with a late game drive that almost upset the balance of power.

At half-time, the Packers rose 21-2. Seattle rebounded in the second half; Both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers had commando games at the quarterback, which was an exciting experience for fans of both teams. Both quarterbacks threw unforgettable passes along the way. The game, which emerged in the second half, was more strategic for both Seattle and Green Bay, allowing both teams to be both offensive and defensive.

Marshawn Lynch was walking into the #Packers locker room with his jersey. He gave Cal Alaun Aaron Rodgers a big hug. Rodgers took his jersey out of the locker and they just walked down a hall, probably exchanging a few words and sharing.

Next up for Green Bay: an NFC Championship game matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco may be the favorite in this game, but as the playoffs this weekend showed, almost anything is possible.

