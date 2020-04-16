Near the end of the 19th century, the Georgia State Historian, T.O. Powell, developed a theory to explain the prevalence of tuberculosis and madness among the African American population. The problem, he says, is that Language has abolished the system of enslaved slaves – an ahistorical claim that ignores the oppression of slavery and even such a plague after the war.

As his racist views informed public health efforts, the effects of his detriment pose a danger to his asylum claim. Today, as the world approaches the COVID-19 virus, Powell’s story is a cautionary tale about the consequences of ignoring science lessons. In an era in which “essential” workers of color are among the least paid and protected, when many US presidents define “foreign” viruses (feeding on the rise in Asian violence), the and when shocking data suggests that Black Americans are almost dying of the disease (like over 70% of Chicago deaths, for example), Powell’s choice should be as familiar as ever.

Here’s how the game was played in Georgia. After professing his devotion to African-American health, Powell continued to develop his antebellum ideas with a simple understanding of the “inheritance,” which he claimed to create 90% of the crazy talk in asylums. At the South Summit in 1895, Powell along with his other commanders asked themselves: “Is the Negro a racist?” and answered this important question with the comment “YES !!!” Two years later, Powell was elected President of the American Psychiatric Association, giving him a national platform to spread his personality. Powell is about to finish this idea using the latest eugenics technology, including the placement of disabled women, who are deemed inappropriate.

Most importantly, Powell’s psychiatrists left him ill-equipped to handle the public health problems that were occurring in his department. To his great surprise, he ignored the medical revolution that was triggered by the bacterial theory, especially finding out how Edward Koch discovered tuberculosis in 1882 – murder, ignorance and intentionality. Powell’s annual report collects a collection of illnesses in shelters that have little to do with inheritance and most related to the nature of the disease created by its own policies. Tuberculosis is easily spread through the air especially in the “dedicated facility” with 900 hospitalized patients. The congestion mode that allowed this spread was his main activity in a work he himself called “the management of lunacy.” The patients are also suffering from foodborne illness from hunger, as the US Department of Health later confirmed.

Combined with insult to injury, Powell’s article promotes the idea that mental illness and tuberculosis are the result of “public” dementia “severe” or “unintentional” to survive. When Powell died in 1907, he was proclaimed “the greatest philanthropist of Georgia.”

The successful Jim Crow, and his new colonial absence, progressive white men continue to promote racism against tuberculosis. These grew as fast as these cold-blooded statements as Powell offered. Frederick Hoffman’s Race Traits and Tendencies of the American Negro and Rudolph Matas’ The Peculiarities of the American Negro (both published in 1896) have become medical topics in the new century. At the beginning of the 20th century, the American eugenics organization also fed these racist statements from its base at Cold Harbor Harbor on Long Island, sponsored by the Carnegie Institution and sponsored by American universities over the years before Hitler’s Nazi Party made eugenics all over. it is clear in the plan of demolition.

Compare Powell’s story with the coronavirus scenario could be worse. But 1.5 million people (up to the end of 2017), who are not racist, are imprisoned in public prisons in US prisons and prisons and an average of more than 50,000 people every day are detained in immigration centers. The virus is already spreading to prisoners and hostages in conditions of forced closure and shortages of sanitation. Meanwhile, the New York governor and the mayor of New York have been left asking the Federal Government for help with rising mortality rates in major cultural and global cities; even in the city, the hardest hit areas are those with the largest immigrant population, Hispanic and African American populations. And we have yet to see the virus that has plagued those countries for “unprecedented” centuries since the invasion and colonization.

Allowing these forces to play for themselves is one choice. It is called eugenics, both the next generation of history and ignorance. But there is a better option. On the public health front in Georgia, African Americans in Atlanta in the early 20th century reported that “the virus is not colored” and found tuberculosis by neighborhoods, contact, open clinics, and and educate their community on prevention and treatment.

Of course today we should choose a second set of tasks over the first. But shall we?

Mab Segrest author MARKETING MARKETING: Racism and the Hunters of American-Americans in the Milledgeville Asylum, available now from New Press.

