[in-courtroom,-businessman-suggests-gave-zahid-rm2m-cheques-for-‘donations’-tagged-‘charity’,-‘political-fund’]

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Large Court February 20, 2020. — Photo by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A businessman nowadays told the High Courtroom that he individually handed over 3 cheques totalling RM2 million on every single of his a few visits in 2017 and 2018 to then house minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Businessman Azlan Shah Jeffril, 49, also verified that these payments to Zahid have been marked for applications these as charity and political cash.

The visa processing job

Testifying as the 38th prosecution witness towards Zahid in the previous deputy key minister’s corruption and bribery trial, Azlan claimed his business Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd carried out visa processing do the job overseas for international employees as appointed by the Dwelling Ministry.

Azlan, who is a director of Profound Radiance, said he met Zahid for the initially time at luxurious resort The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta in the Indonesian cash on September 19, 2015, where by the latter’s son’s marriage ceremony was being held.

In spite of not remaining invited to the wedding day, Azlan said he experienced absent there with the hope of conference Zahid, incorporating that he had satisfied Zahid by itself in a suite at the lodge where by he sought to have the household minister think about letting Profound Radiance get started its one particular-stop centre (OSC) operations in Bangladesh.

“I did not deliver any documents when conference with Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid. I myself asked Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi about the OSC Bangladesh. Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid knowledgeable he would check out to take into consideration,” he instructed the High Court.

Immediately after this meeting, having said that, Azlan’s enterprise been given a letter from the Property Ministry dated November 11, 2015 notifying it of the cancellation of the ministry’s prior authorization for the corporation to have out OSC expert services to procedure Malaysian visas in Bangladesh.

Previously today, an additional witness, former Property Ministry immigration division secretary Datuk Shahril Ismail experienced explained to the court that the Household Ministry experienced picked Profound Radiance to operate the OSC in Bangladesh from February 2, 2014, but that Zahid experienced agreed with ministry officials’ suggestions to cancel this approval due to the company’s failure to have out any operations even by the end of 2015 amid inner conflicts in the corporation.

After a collection of activities that involved Azlan’s firm Profound Radiance crafting enchantment letters to then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Zahid in late 2015 and early 2016, the business was presented an additional likelihood to commence OSC functions for visa processing in Nepal and Pakistan alternatively.

The House Ministry appointed Profound Radiance to operate the two independent OSC in Nepal and Pakistan from July one, 2016, with the ministry and business signing two separate contracts both equally dated June 16, 2017 to operate the two centres in the two nations.

The 3 cheques in conjunction with three visits

When talking of the 3 consecutive visits where he gave Zahid cheques, Azlan explained the preparations that he had built ahead of the meetings.

Azlan reported he experienced fulfilled Zahid at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Place of work at the Prime Minister’s Section in Putrajaya on August 2, 2017, including that he experienced organized for this conference by making contact with the Deputy Primary Minister’s Business to set an appointment.

“I experienced also questioned the Deputy Primary Minister’s Workplace (who it is I don’t remember as it was by means of telephone) whose identify I should publish on the cheque if I want to make a donation,” he stated, including that he had then obtained a call from the office a number of hours later on to inform him that he could make out the cheque to the law firm Lewis & Co.

Ahead of this August 2, 2017 conference, Azlan stated he experienced on July 31 signed a cheque making use of Profound Radiance’s Maybank account to Lewis & Co for the sum of RM300,000, with his workers Mohd Kasturi Rasul producing the receiver name “Lewis & Co” on his instruction.

Azlan explained he experienced achieved Zahid on your own on August 2 exactly where he told the minister about the company’s visa processing operate in Nepal and Pakistan soon after being appointed by the ministry.

“Then I left an envelope that contains the RM300,000 cheque and handed above personally by me. Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid instructed me to depart the envelope on his desk and I still left the envelope ahead of leaving his office environment,” he reported.

He confirmed the cheque butt for this cheque carried the phrases “consultant fee” that were being crossed out and changed with the word “charity” and attributed this to a possible error by Mohd Kasturi, outlining that the expression “charity” was owing to the donation remaining supposed for welfare.

Azlan stated he had ready a second cheque issued by Profound Radiance on January 3, 2018 just a day just before meeting Zahid briefly at a Home Ministry-organised function at the Residence Ministry’s business in Putrajaya, adding that he had himself wrote Lewis & Co as the receiver of the RM1 million cheque that he placed in an envelope.

He explained he experienced long gone to the occasion with the intention of offering Profound Radiance’s contribution or donation to Zahid.

“I did not meet up with Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid for the duration of that function, rather, I handed the envelope to him when Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid was going for walks to his motor vehicle immediately after the celebration finished. I greeted him and gave the envelope though greeting him,” he reported, introducing that Zahid left devoid of expressing everything.

For the second cheque’s cheque butt, Azlan verified that he had penned “Political fund to TPM”, conveying that it was a “Political donation to help the federal government of the day that at that time was nearing election season”.

As for the 3rd cheque, also issued from Profound Radiance’s Maybank account, Azlan reported he had on February nine, 2018 prepared the RM700,000 cheque to Lewis & Co with Mohd Kasturi crafting the recipient’s title and that he had also put it in an envelope. He verified Mohd Kasturi had created “charity” on the cheque butt.

Azlan mentioned he had on his possess initiative went to satisfy Zahid at the Deputy Prime Minister’s formal home at Seri Satria, Putrajaya for the goal of providing the RM700,000 cheque, introducing that the duo experienced spoken about recent politics due to the impending elections at the time.

“Then just before I remaining, I handed around the envelope made up of the RM700,000 cheque to Lewis & Co,” he mentioned.

“I managed to question Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid to problem a tax exemption receipt to me. Then Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid stated the receipt issuance would be dealt with. After that, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid only thanked me for the donation,” he extra.

Azlan stated Zahid experienced hardly ever requested him for any donations and that the 3 cheques have been donations on behalf of Profound Radiance, confirming that all three cheques had been cashed.

“I handed the donations to Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid as he was at that time the house minister that was also the TPM (Deputy Key Minister) accountable for discovering funds for the forthcoming common elections. In addition to that, Profound Radiance Sdn Bhd also carried out OSC underneath the Dwelling Ministry,” he explained, referring to the 14th typical election that was at some point held on Could 9, 2018.

“I did not hand in excess of the donations to specified political events as I was of the perspective that as long as it is not on the title of any folks, it is to support the social gathering,” he testified, right after acquiring claimed that he had considered Lewis & Co to be a trustee attorney as he recognized political events, political organisations and foundations would have trustee attorneys.