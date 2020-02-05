In defense of “American Dirt” and cultural appropriation Gene Lyons

I do not want to disappoint you, dear reader, but Raymond Chandler, author of “The Big Sleep” (Bogart and Bacall), was never a private eye. As an Englishman, he almost perfected the hard-boiled L.A. detective novel after losing his job as an oil company director. “When in doubt,” he advised famously, “let a man with a gun come through the door.”

Patrick O’Brian, author of the encyclopedic Aubrey-Maturin series of 20 novels about the British Royal Navy during the Napoleonic wars (think of ‘Master and Commander’ with Russell Crowe), has never served a minute on a man with war . Born a century late, you see. O’Brian apparently sailed a bit on a friend’s yacht. He made up the rest.

Jane Austen’s novel “Pride and Prejudice” from 1813 begins with this epigrammatic, unforgettable rule: “It is a truth that is generally recognized that a single man who is in possession of happiness needs a woman.”

However, Austen never married anyone, let alone a handsome gentleman with an inherited title and £ 100,000 a year.

She was a literary genius, that’s all.

Novels, you see, are make-believers. Fairy tale book. Products of the imagination. Not to be confused with newspaper stories or other documentary forms. Needless to say, that is a bit simplistic. But then this is a newspaper column of 800 words. Simplistic R-us.

Anyway, try to keep in mind the fundamental distinction between fact and fiction regarding the latest ugly furore about “American Dirt.” her deceased husband, whom they have already slaughtered at a quinceanera (a teen’s birthday party).

It is a novel written by a white American woman who did research for five years. “I went to the border,” she said. “I went to Mexico. I traveled through the border area. I visited Casa del Migrante in Mexico. I visited orphanages. I presented myself to a desayunador, who looks like a soup kitchen for migrants. I met the people who have dedicated life in the front line to protecting vulnerable people. ”

Then novelist Jeanine Cummins won the jackpot. Her novel earned a million-dollar advance, attracted pre-publication blurbs from top-selling authors such as Stephen King and John Grisham (both inclined to be generous to other writers). The crime novel Don Winslow, author of a dark trilogy about the Mexican drug wars, called it “a Grapes of Wrath for our time.” The film rights were sold. Then Oprah Winfrey “American Dirt” made her next selection of book clubs.

All of that tells me two things: it is a page turner and well calibrated to excite the sympathies of the audience of Oprah’s women who watch TV during the day. It is “The Dangers of Pauline” – or in this case of Lydia Quixano Perez: a woman with brown skin who otherwise looks very much like the intended audience of the novel.

Then the guacamole hit the fan big.

Chicana writer, Myriam Gurba, posted an angry review in which writer Cummins did not know any squat about Mexico or Mexicans and named her as a pendeja (a jerk or worse). “Leading American Dirt,” she wrote, “observes her own country through the eyes of an American tourist with pearl clamps.” (As I said, almost the core audience of Oprah.)

The diversity police jumped in. A group of 123 authors, including some well-known names, signed a petition calling on Oprah to withdraw the novel on the basis of something called “cultural appropriation.”

The original sin and greatest genius of America, in other words. But hold on to that thought.

Her publishers have canceled the book tour of Cummins. The usual death threats followed, both against the author and her critics. So tiring, these online bullies. The New York Times published a review by Parul Sehgal, who complained about a prose style “so lumpy and strange that it sounds like nonsense poetry.” An Indian-American writer without a dog in battle, she gave examples.

The expression of a woman: “It is as if seven fishermen have thrown her hooks into her from different directions and they all pull at once. One from the eyebrow, one from the lip, one from the nose, one from the cheek.”

“Yes, of course,” Sehgal snarls. “That expression.”

Back in my own time for reading books, such a prose hurt me. The list of bestsellers went over it.

The Mexican-American author Sandra Cisneros was more generous. Yes, “American Dirt” has its awkward moments, she acknowledged against NPR’s Maria Hinajosa. But the targeted audience, she said, “may be undecided about border issues. It will be someone who wants to be entertained, and the story will come in like a Trojan horse and change his mind. And it will change the thoughts that I may not be able to change. “

As for these literary commissioners who demand birth certificates and passports, notes for them. Everyone is free to appropriate whatever they want.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.