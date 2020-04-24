In Drag Race this week, the Queens are running for president

Crystal MethydScreenshot: YouTube

This is what happened on Saturday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. It is always east.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.) and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Shooting Race (VH1, Friday, 9:30 a.m., series premiere): At Drag Race this week, RuPaul and the company reconsidered a problem that hadn’t been posted for four days in the halkyon season. The Queens are running for president in an episode titled “Options 2020” that you see. One voice choice: guest judge Rachel Bloom!

But RuPaul’s empire is growing at the moment, and he wants to tell his American driving mother, Masked Singer, to eat his dope heart.

Kate Kulzick will collect the past; we will all be confused as to what happened to the end of hell.

Bad Education (HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m., Premiere): “Frank Tassone appeared on the stage with a thunderous applause when he saw his favorite school principal, Hugh Jackman, play in Bad Education. The night is a record of his success, although we’ll see him soon, he spends most of his days in the spotlight. He is the headmaster of the Long Island School, which has reached the highest level of the national rankings under his leadership. ) and indeed Frank approaches a case with the ingenuity of a politician, remembering their names and interests. But the real key to his success may actually be a curse. In terms of the film, an inspiring teacher drama One of the heroes of n carpe diem rose through the ranks, spreading his efforts for education throughout the region. “Read the rest A.A. Dowd movie review.

Jacob’s Defense (Apple TV +, Friday, 3:01 p.m., series premiere, first three episodes): “Apple TV +, James Jacob, Mark Bomback and Morten Tyldum’s adaptation of William Landay’s crime novel of the same name adds an interesting mystery drama to the cast. When it was first announced, the eight-part series, which premiered on April 24, was probably three episodes. Chris Evans starred alongside Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell to co-produce. Jacob’s defense is the latest in Evans’ next Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Rian Johnson’s Knives Out as a heartfelt turn, Andy Barber’s assistant, who finds himself on the edge of the courtroom, assists the district attorney as a benevolent Captain America in Evans ‘time.’ Read Danette Chavez’s interview with Bomback and Tyldum here.

Star Wars: Clone Wars (Disney +, Friday, 3:01 p.m.).

Live Saturday Night, “At Home” (NBC, Saturday, 11:01 p.m.)

After Life (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., second season): If you were one of those people who watched Ricky Gervais’ comedy-style performance after learning how to go on with his life after losing his wife at the age of 25, and you didn’t rely on what you wanted. Too heavy on maudlin soporifics, we have some bad news. Not only did Gervais halve the number of heartfelt monologues about how nice it is to find someone special (and how painful it can be to be a creature after they leave), but he did so without adding anything to the equation. In one of the seasons, Tony, a small-town journalist from Gervais, talks about how difficult it is to accept the feelings that overwhelm him again the second season, if it were about breaking his nihilistic protective shell and learning to take into account the feelings of others again. system without a shield that is not afraid of rudeness. In other words, there’s no reason for it to exist, because Tony generally tries to be a nice guy from one episode to another; is not a completely attractive narrative. Of course, there are occasional setbacks that provide some mild gaps, and the fourth part provides the city’s amateur pop show with maximum cinge-comedy reception, but otherwise noble narrative, reductive supporting characters like cartoons, and repetitive sad montages (not helped by Gervais) ‘ simple and general direction) makes it less necessary than the season. (Alex McLevy)

