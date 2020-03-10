In Egypt, tourists split between ancient temples and coronavirus tests – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLc7433546d7e23cb276a6c451ea56826c11%

EL CAIRO – When tourists in Luxor woke up Monday to find themselves locked up in their hotels or cruises on the Nile, it seemed Egypt was taking extreme measures to cope with the coronavirus in the ancient city at the heart of its tourism industry.

Government doctors were dispatched to assess visitors in hopes of stopping the spread of the disease. However, only a handful of people ended up being tested, and even before any of the results came back, business quickly returned to normal, with tourists departing en masse to visit the city’s legendary temples.

Luxor’s contradictory and often chaotic approach reflects a major dilemma facing Egyptian officials: can the government continue to receive visitors with money trying to fight an imminent public health crisis in the jewel of its tourism industry?

Luxor, home to the iconic Kings Valley and King Tutankhamen’s tomb, is now the center of the country’s coronavirus outbreak. On Friday and Saturday, 45 passengers and crew members in a river boat, One Sara, tested positive for the virus and were transported by military air transport to an isolation unit at a hospital on Egypt’s northern coast.

With the outbreak occurring, the Egyptian tourism minister visited one of the Luxor temples on Sunday to declare it safe and open to visitors.

“Thank God people are here,” said Minister Khaled el-Enany at the Karnak Temple, where tourists lined up to enter.

For his part, Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed warned people not to “exaggerate, cite” the magnitude of the crisis. “We will overcome this together,” he said.

But as they were talking, the cruise ship in the center of the blast was dropped onto a nearby riverbank, with 136 people quarantined on board, raising fears that Egypt might be on the verge of a major problem.

The sense of urgency was heightened on Sunday night, when a 60-year-old German tourist died in a hospital at the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, Egypt’s first death. The tourist had come from Luxor.

The contrasting scenes at Luxor in recent days illustrated the country’s precarious anti-explosive balance: even when doctors administered tests on Monday, they did not want to take anyone’s vacation route.

Yara Ahmed, an Egyptian journalist at a film festival in Luxor, said that of the 400 people at his hotel, only 10 were estimated. And after those tests were administered, everyone was allowed to leave immediately, even the people who had been evaluated.

“People were angry and said, ‘We should all be appreciated,'” Ms. Ahmed said by phone. ” The doctors said: “That’s all we can do, and if you don’t like it, complain to the ministry.”

At best, such a test strategy would indicate whether the coronavirus has spread from the infected ship to the coast of Egypt, Dr. Cyrus Shahpar of Vital Strategies, a global public health organization.

“But it’s not a control strategy because it’s not containing anybody,” he said.

As of Friday, Egypt had only three reported cases of coronavirus, one of the lowest levels in the Middle East. On Monday night, he said there were 59 cases, mostly on ships in Luxor, and there is deep uncertainty about how much the virus is spreading to a country of 100 million people.

But now, Luxor has become a hub for transmitting the coronavirus to other countries.

During the last week, at least 29 tourists who visited Egypt in February tested positive after returning home. The infected tourists are mostly American and French, and some of them traveled to A Sara, the Nile cruise that is now quarantined at Luxor.

The World Health Organization says the virus reached the boat through a Taiwanese-American woman who left Egypt on February 1 6.

Even so, some Egyptians are skeptical that their government is telling them the truth.

Under the nation’s authoritarian president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the media has largely been silenced, and the government has repeatedly concealed the truth to avoid international shame or censorship, such as when it refused to admit that an Islamic State bomb fired. down a Russian plane over Sinai in 2015.

This time, officials insist they are transparent. The health ministry says it has conducted 2,166 tests and is working closely with the World Health Organization to find anyone who has been in contact with an infected person.

One of the reasons populated countries like Egypt and Indonesia may have low virus rates so far, said Dr. Shahpar, it is because they lack the resources or health care systems to evaluate at the scale of nations like South Korea or Italy

Luxor is a land of ancient wonders of lasting fascination for foreigners, but its center for the country’s tourism industry has left it vulnerable before.

The city was the site of a terrorist massacre in 1997, when Islamic militants shot tourists in front of a temple, killing 62 people. The attackers’ stated objective was to inflict enormous economic damage on Egypt by strangling its tourism industry.

Now coronavirus poses a new threat. A tour operator in the Nile said some of his clients had abandoned their river tours on Monday and were flying home. Other companies in Luxor have canceled their tours completely.

On Sunday, the Egyptian Travel Agents Association said tourist bookings were down by 80 per cent compared to the same period last year.

At Luxor, the virus has spread fear among workers in the tourism industry. State media reported that some cruise workers quit their jobs in recent days for fear of becoming ill.

On Monday night, the city looked desolate.

But a London man, Laurence Wheeler, 64, went for a walk. Mr Wheeler said he had been tested on his cruise ship, which complained out of town on Monday morning.

“This is causing problems for everyone,” he said. “But I’m not afraid because I don’t think I’m going to get sick.”

Hagar Hakeem contributed reports from Luxor and Cairo’s Nada Rashwan.