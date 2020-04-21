In empty churches, Orthodox Christians mark Easter among COVID-19 restrictions

A handful of Eastern Orthodox priests held mass for the Christian holiday on Easter Sunday in an empty church in the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem due to restrictions in place to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The rites of Eastern Christians mark Easter, the day on which Christians believe that Jesus rose after his crucifixion on April 19, a week after the Catholic calendar.

Usually, the church would be full of worshipers and tourists, but travel restrictions imposed on Israel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus prevented pilgrims from arriving in Jerusalem for the spring break and limited the gathering of worshipers in the church.

Easter mass was celebrated by a small group of priests in the Holy Sepulcher, the place where Jesus is believed to be buried. The outer square was empty, the large wooden doors of the church were barred, but some individual worshipers came to pray outside.

The day before, a small group of clerics in the church celebrated the ancient Holy Fire ceremony, which normally attracts huge crowds as a flame is transferred to the Orthodox faithful around the world from a room where Christians believe that Jesus was buried and risen from the dead.

A priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church Nazariy blesses the Easter cakes in his church, closed due to the coronavirus, before handing them over to people in the village of Nove near Kiev, Ukraine on Saturday. (Efrem Lukatsky / The Associated Press)

In Egypt, Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of the country’s Orthodox Coptic Christians, held Easter services in an empty monastery in the desert, amidst the restrictions of the coronavirus that prevented congregations from gathering in churches and monasteries across the country.

Services were held in the monastery of Saint Pishoy, in a deserted valley west of Cairo known as Wadi Natrun. Some priests participated in the services, broadcast on a Coptic Orthodox TV station. Clerics were seen practicing physical estrangement during prayers.

The Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the oldest Christian communities in the world, earlier this month decided to suspend Easter prayers and celebrations in churches and monasteries due to the spread of the deadly virus.

Christians make up about 10% of the Egyptian population of over 100 million, predominantly Muslim.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Christians on Orthodox Easter in a video message on Sunday. Putin said that the religious holiday will strengthen the Russians’ hope and faith because Christ’s resurrection was a powerful symbol of rebirth and a reminder that life continues.

Russian authorities and clerics urged Christians to stay home during the Orthodox Easter weekend for their own safety, although an elderly cleric urged police on Saturday to be indulgent with those who still try to get to church.

Globally, there are around 300 million Orthodox Christians, who mainly live in Eastern Europe, Russia and parts of the Middle East.

On Saturday, a Lithuanian Orthodox priest and congregants standing far apart pray during the blessing ceremony of Easter cakes and eggs in the Orthodox Church of the Holy Spirit in Vilnius, Lithuania on Saturday. (Mindaugas Kulbis / The Associated Press)