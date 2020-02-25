[in-evening-of-violence,-greeks-test-to-block-access-to-migrant-camp-making-internet-sites]



Locals, who oppose the building of a new closed migrant detention centre, stand subsequent to a fireplace as they block the highway to riot law enforcement, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

February 25, 2020

ATHENS (Reuters) – Police in riot gear threw teargas and fired drinking water cannon at Greek islanders as they experimented with to avoid entry to development web sites for new migrant detention facilities by setting fires, hurling flares and blockading the gates.

Locals on Lesbos and Chios are anxious that the facilities, which would exchange non permanent camps with open up accessibility, will leave the islands permanently overcrowded.

Vowing to push on with the developing function, authorities say closed facilities will give better community security and limit prospective overall health dangers, notably given the likely unfold of the coronavirus in other international locations.

“It is clearly obvious that matters this sort of as the coronavirus can be dealt with swiftly and effectively in a closed facility and not an anarchic, open facility which is a health time bomb,” govt spokesman Stelios Petsas claimed.

There are at present no instances in Greece.

The authorities moved to ship police reinforcements to the islands to offer with the protests, prompting extra clashes as islanders tried to stop the arrival of the ferries.

Condemning what he named a “day of shame”, Costas Moutzouris, governor of the northern Aegean area, branded the deployment “extremely aggressive” and declared a final decision by neighborhood authorities there to hold a 24 hour common strike on Wednesday from the actions of the central federal government, the Athens Information Company documented.

Witnesses stated about 500 men and women attempted to block the unloading of hefty machinery right away to crack floor at the development internet site on Lesbos.

Clashes concerning protesters and police broke out and fires burned on the streets and in the roadside brushland, ignited by the flares. Very similar tensions were being reported on Chios, exactly where citizens also say they are bearing the burden of the refugee crisis.

In addition to Lesbos and Chios, Greek authorities prepare to construct closed detention amenities on Samos, Kos and Leros. The islands are close to Turkey, from in which thousands of asylum seekers head to Europe each and every yr.

Hundreds of countless numbers of persons crossed into Europe from Turkey by way of Greece in 2015 and 2016 just before a offer brokered by the European Union constrained the move. There has, on the other hand, been a resurgence in arrivals given that September 2019.

The overcrowded Moria camp on Lesbos accommodates extra than 18,000 people in situations assist organizations say are appalling.

The conservative federal government has taken a markedly tougher stance toward migration as opposed to the preceding leftist government, issuing a tender for the development of a floating fence to deter asylum seekers arriving by sea and introducing more quickly processing processes that could maximize deportations.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, creating by Michele Kambas Enhancing by Alison Williams)