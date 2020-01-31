“In every caucus cycle we are a kind of scavengers.” The state museum focuses on the future of the caucus exhibition

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – With one exception, Iowa always has a caucus. As for the reason the Hawkeye votes first, this is just a curious piece of history that many President Jimmy Carter attribute.

“It

Iowa happened to be the first date, ”said Michael

Morain, the communications manager for the Iowa division of

Cultural affairs.

Morain

KWWL showed the exhibition “First in the Nation” in the country

Historic building in Des Moines.

“It

really unpacks the story of how Iowa became so big on this

whole process of choosing the leader of the free world, ”said Morain

said.

While

Caucuses have performed in Iowa since she gained statehood

were not always so popular.

“It

It wasn’t until 1976 that Governor Jimmy Carter joined

Georgia and saw this as an opportunity to raise his name

Recognition … and use the Iowa Caucuses as a springboard for

national recognition, ”said Morain.

The

Exhibition shows a number of artifacts from a variety of Campagin

Buttons for an antique souvenir like a glass tea cup

In 1860, the same year, President Abraham Lincoln was elected.

Morain

The exhibition shows how the caucus has changed over the years.

“You

I know one of my favorite artifacts is a 1988 VHS tape from the

Pat Robertson’s campaign and it’s a reminder that the Caucuses

The technology evolves every four years … and is therefore a good yardstick

to see how technology affects our campaigns. “Said Morain.

“But there is also really low tech

Buttons here from the 1860s that don’t look much different than

Buttons that we still make today “

However,

Morain says it’s what’s next that keeps the museum’s focus.

“Every

caucus cycle we are a kind of scavengers, and so after a rally, or

Something, we sweep through and collect signs, collect

Buttons, collect things that will be useful to curators in 50 years

now, ”said Morain. “Because we don’t know what at this point

future historians will be most interested in it. So we collect everything

and and do our best to tell the story of Iowa in 2020. “

Further information on the exhibit can be found here.