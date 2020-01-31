“In every caucus cycle we are a kind of scavengers.” The state museum focuses on the future of the caucus exhibition

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – With one exception, Iowa always has a caucus. As for the reason the Hawkeye votes first, this is just a curious piece of history that many President Jimmy Carter attribute.
“It
Iowa happened to be the first date, ”said Michael
Morain, the communications manager for the Iowa division of
Cultural affairs.
Morain
KWWL showed the exhibition “First in the Nation” in the country
Historic building in Des Moines.
“It
really unpacks the story of how Iowa became so big on this
whole process of choosing the leader of the free world, ”said Morain
said.
While
Caucuses have performed in Iowa since she gained statehood
were not always so popular.
“It
It wasn’t until 1976 that Governor Jimmy Carter joined
Georgia and saw this as an opportunity to raise his name
Recognition … and use the Iowa Caucuses as a springboard for
national recognition, ”said Morain.
The
Exhibition shows a number of artifacts from a variety of Campagin
Buttons for an antique souvenir like a glass tea cup
In 1860, the same year, President Abraham Lincoln was elected.
Morain
The exhibition shows how the caucus has changed over the years.
“You
I know one of my favorite artifacts is a 1988 VHS tape from the
Pat Robertson’s campaign and it’s a reminder that the Caucuses
The technology evolves every four years … and is therefore a good yardstick
to see how technology affects our campaigns. “Said Morain.
“But there is also really low tech
Buttons here from the 1860s that don’t look much different than
Buttons that we still make today “
However,
Morain says it’s what’s next that keeps the museum’s focus.
“Every
caucus cycle we are a kind of scavengers, and so after a rally, or
Something, we sweep through and collect signs, collect
Buttons, collect things that will be useful to curators in 50 years
now, ”said Morain. “Because we don’t know what at this point
future historians will be most interested in it. So we collect everything
and and do our best to tell the story of Iowa in 2020. “
Further information on the exhibit can be found here.