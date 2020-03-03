[in-excess-of-fifty-killed-in-northern-nigeria-in-suspected-reprisal-assaults]

More than 50 folks have been killed in an assault on northern Nigerian villages in Kaduna by armed men who also looted and burnt down residences on Monday.

According to several experiences, the gunmen, numbering about 100, descended on the persons of Kerawa, Zareyawa and Minda on Sunday dawn suitable after mosque prayers.

A Nigerian lawmaker, Zayyad Ibrahim, was quoted by Al Jazeera stating, “So significantly 50 bodies have been recovered but the figure is not conclusive and is extremely very likely to rise as rescue efforts are however underway.”

A number of other folks have been wounded in the reported numerous assaults.

It is believed the attacks have been in retaliation towards what the gunmen believe that have been cooperative initiatives in between Nigeria’s army and the villages.

Law enforcement say they are investigating the attacks.

Meanwhile, Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai has reiterated his determination to never negotiate on peace with gunmen in his state who have introduced identical attacks in the previous like the a person on Monday.

Northern Nigeria has, in recent yrs, witnessed critical degrees of violence that have claimed 1000’s of life. Culprits variety from the terrorist team Boko Haram to cattle-rustling bandits.

Past month, above 20 were being killed in a reprisal attack in the region.

All tries at peacemaking, particularly with the bandits have failed to stop the loss of daily life and house in the northwestern states.