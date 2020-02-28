in-excess-of-one,400-japan-write-up-employees-improperly-sold-insurance-policy-products,-probe-finds

The Japan Article Holdings Co. group explained Thursday it had confirmed Japan Put up Insurance plan Co. goods had been marketed improperly by 1,447 put up office environment employees.

An in-home investigation performed via Feb. 19 also uncovered income clerks committed a full of one,761 violations of the legislation or interior procedures.

Other, equivalent violations are suspected to have been included in six,690 contracts, so the number of violators is predicted to increase more. The group will consider disciplinary action later.

No revenue targets will be established for insurance, expense belief money or other economic solutions marketed at write-up workplaces for fiscal 2020, Hiroya Masuda, president and main govt officer of the keeping business, explained to a news convention.

That is mainly because the group desires to prioritize reduction measures for the affected policyholders, he claimed.

“We’ll give major precedence to restoration of rely on,” Masuda stressed, introducing that gross sales targets must be revived only soon after a drastic review of the group’s gross sales exercise, which destinations way too much emphasis on winning new contracts.

For the nine months to December last yr, the variety of newly concluded Japan Put up Insurance coverage contracts for person customers halved from the calendar year right before.

The Fiscal Products and services Agency and the interior affairs ministry ordered Japan Publish Insurance to suspend gross sales actions until the close of subsequent month.

“It’s way too early” to communicate about revenue activities from April, Masuda explained.