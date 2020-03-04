[in-form-kim-hopeful-of-productive-title-bid-at-bandar-malaysia-open-up]

Kim Joo-hyung will resume his bid for a second Asian Tour title when he can make his maiden overall look at the Bandar Malaysia Open up. — Image courtesy of Successful Matters

SHAH ALAM, March four — Korean teenager surprise Kim Joo-hyung will resume his bid for a 2nd Asian Tour title when he would make his maiden visual appearance at the Bandar Malaysia Open up, which will get underway at the very rated Kota Permai Golf and Place Club right now.

The gifted 17-12 months-outdated, who came near to profitable in New Zealand previous week right before settling for fourth, hopes to make amends by placing up a strong title assault at the storied celebration, which returns to the Asian Tour this week after a four-year hiatus.

Kim built his mark on the region’s leading Tour when he claimed his breakthrough in India last November, just a month soon after securing his third victory on the Asian Growth Tour (ADT) very last time to earn his Asian Tour card for the remainder of the 2019 period.

Prior to his strong fourth-position end in New Zealand, the gifted Kim also liked a fourth-put final result at the Singapore Open in January to protected his berth at The 149th Open at St. George’s this July wherever he will be building his Key debut.

Buy of Benefit chief Wade Ormsby, who also came in leading-10 in New Zealand last 7 days, is hunting to extend his wonderful variety into the US$1 million (RM4.1 million) party, which is sanctioned by the Asian Tour and in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour Organisation (JGTO).

The 39-calendar year-previous Australian endured a slight dip in kind after successful his third Asian Tour title at the time-opener in Hong Kong but was delighted to rediscover his ‘A’ video game just in time for his sixth visual appearance at the Malaysian Open up, the place he arrived in tied-11th in 2015.

Korea veteran Charlie Wi, who has won seven Asian Tour titles such as the 2006 Malaysian Open, hailed the emergence of youthful talents these as Kim and reckoned they should be the gamers to search out for when the event receives underway on Thursday.

Wi returned to enjoy on the Asian Tour right after a five-yr absence at the Hong Kong Open two months ago and came in tied-seventh. He denied Thai star Thongchai Jaidee of a record 3rd straight victory in the celebration when he sank a 10-footer for birdie on the final to win by one shot in 2006.

The hugely acclaimed Bandar Malaysia Open up, which offers a new tagline ‘Pride, Enthusiasm, Prominence’, is the flagship event for the Malaysian Golf Association (MGA).

