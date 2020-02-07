In Georgian football, 10 players are invited to the 2020 NFL Combine

ATHENS – Georgia football will be represented by at least 10 players at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this year, half of whom are underclassmen.
The NFL released the opening list on Friday. The following bulldogs will begin physical activity, meet with teams, and perform timed and measured drilling from February 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium:
• K Rodrigo Blankenship
WR Lawrence Cager
• QB Jake Fromm
RB Brian Herrien
OL Solomon Kindley
• S.J.R. Reed
• RB D’Andre Swift
OL Andrew Thomas
• OL Isaiah Wilson
• TE Charlie Woerner
The general consensus at this stage of the NFL draft rating is that at least six Georgia players will be selected this season.
Junior offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is expected to be the first to make the top 10. Tailback D’Andre Swift is also a predicted choice for the first round.
Jake Fromm should benefit from high demand for quarterbacks. He is confident that he will be selected in the first two rounds.
Offensive linemen Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley are other options for the first three rounds, while Thorpe Award finalist and All-American Safety J.R. Reed is considered a later choice.
The Bulldogs had invited nine players to the NFL Combine last year, seven of whom were drafted.
Cornerback Deandre Baker was a New York Giants choice in the first round, and Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman was a second round choice.
Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter and the storage wagon Elijah Holyfield went to the combine, but were signatories to the free agent.
Ledbetter compiled the active list of Dolphins, while Holyfield was originally signed to the Carolina training team before moving to Philadelphia, where he is on the team list.
National college football playoff champion, LSU, led all SEC schools with 16 invited players, while Georgia and Alabama, with 10 each, received the second most number of invitations.
Alabama 10
Arkansas 4th
Auburn 9
Florida 8
Georgia 10
Kentucky 2nd
LSU 16
Ole Miss 4
Mississippi State 7
Missouri 6
South Carolina 5
Tennessee 5
Texas A&M 4
Vanderbilt 3
Georgia has a handful of other players who, although not invited to the NFL Combine, may still have late-night NFL draft picks or sign contracts with free agents.
The Bulldogs hold a “Pro Day” in March.
All 32 NFL teams are expected to be represented on this year’s Pro Day, with general managers, head coaches, assistants and scouts available for the event in mid-March. The date has yet to be announced.
Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots, was there last season.
Bill Belichick takes Georgia Pro Day, AP Photo in 2019
Tight end Eli Wolf played in the East-West Shrine Game and played well according to all reports.
Linebacker Tae Crowder ended his UGA career starting all 14 games. The defense was number 1 in goal defense.
Defenders Michael Barnett, Tyler Clark, and David Marshall will also complete individual training sessions with teams, as will defenders Tyler Simmons and Tyrique McGhee.
Georgia players showed last year that you could create an NFL squad without a combined invitation.
Jayson Stanley and Natrez Patrick were free agent signers, although they neither invited nor participated in the NFL Combine last year.
Stanley has been contracted by the Falcons and has returned to the defensive. He is currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars list.
Patrick was signed by the Rams and played in 12 games last season.
Latest Georgia NFL Combine invitations
Combine in 2019
CB Deandre Baker, 5-11, 193
OL Lamont Gaillard, 6-3, 305
WR Terry Godwin, 5-11, 184
WR Mecole Hardman, 5-10, 187
RB Elijah Holyfield, 5-10, 217
DL Jonathan Ledbetter, 6-4, 280
TE Isaac Nauta, 6-3, 244
WR Riley Ridley, 6-1, 199
DE D’Andre Walker, 6-2, 251
Combine in 2018
DL John Atkins 6-2, 321
LB Davin Bellamy 6-3, 253
LB Lorenzo Carter 6-4, 250
RB Nick Chubb 5-10, 227
RB Sony Michel 5-10, 214
DB Dominick Sanders 5-11, 193
LB Roquan Smith 6-0, 236
DT Trent Thompson 6-2, 288
OL Isaiah Winn, 6-2, 313
WR Javon Wims 6-2, 215
Combine in 2017
WR Isaiah McKenzie 5-7, 173
Combine in 2016
DE Sterling Bailey 6-4, 285
OLB Leonard Floyd 6-6, 244
FB Quay by Hicks 6-1, 259
OLB Jordan Jenkins 6-3, 259
RB Keith Marshall 5-11, 219
NT Chris Mayes 6-3, 338
WR Malcolm Mitchell 6-0, 198
OT John Theus 6-6, 313
Combine in 2015
WR Chris Conley 6-2, 213
RB Todd Gurley, 6-1, 222
ILB Amario Herrera, 6-1, 244
CB Damian Swann, 6-0, 189
ILB Ramik Wilson, 6-2, 237
Combine in 2014
TE Arthur Lynch 6-5, 249
QB Aaron Murray 6-0, 207
Combine in 2013
WR Marlon Brown 6-4, 213
CB Sanders Commings 6-0, 216
DT Kwame Geathers, 6-5, 342
DT John Jenkins, 6-4, 346
OLB Jarvis Jones, 6-2, 245
DT Arby Jones, 6-3, 313
WR Tavarres King, 6-0 189
OLB Alec Ogletree 6-2, 242
FS Bacarri Rambo, 6-0, 211
DE Cornelius Washington, 6-4, 265
SS Shawn Williams, 6-0, 213
Combine in 2012
OT Justin Anderson, 6-4, 335
CB Brandon Boykin, 5-9, 182
TE Orson Charles, 6-2, 251
OT Cordy Glenn, 6-5, 345
OC Ben Jones, 6-2, 303
DT DeAngelo Tyson, 6-2, 315
K Blair Walsh, 5-9, 187
Combine in 2011
OG Clint Boling, 6-4, 308
FB Shaun Chapas 6-2, 247
CB Vance Cuff 5-10, 178
OT Josh Davis 6-7, 313
ILB Akeem Dent 6-1, 242
DE Demarcus Dobbs 6-2, 281
WR AJ Green 6-3, 211
OLB Justin Houston 6-2, 270