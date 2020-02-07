In Georgian football, 10 players are invited to the 2020 NFL Combine

ATHENS – Georgia football will be represented by at least 10 players at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this year, half of whom are underclassmen.

The NFL released the opening list on Friday. The following bulldogs will begin physical activity, meet with teams, and perform timed and measured drilling from February 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium:

• K Rodrigo Blankenship

WR Lawrence Cager

• QB Jake Fromm

RB Brian Herrien

OL Solomon Kindley

• S.J.R. Reed

• RB D’Andre Swift

OL Andrew Thomas

• OL Isaiah Wilson

• TE Charlie Woerner

The general consensus at this stage of the NFL draft rating is that at least six Georgia players will be selected this season.

Junior offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is expected to be the first to make the top 10. Tailback D’Andre Swift is also a predicted choice for the first round.

Jake Fromm should benefit from high demand for quarterbacks. He is confident that he will be selected in the first two rounds.

Offensive linemen Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley are other options for the first three rounds, while Thorpe Award finalist and All-American Safety J.R. Reed is considered a later choice.

The Bulldogs had invited nine players to the NFL Combine last year, seven of whom were drafted.

Cornerback Deandre Baker was a New York Giants choice in the first round, and Super Bowl champion Mecole Hardman was a second round choice.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter and the storage wagon Elijah Holyfield went to the combine, but were signatories to the free agent.

Ledbetter compiled the active list of Dolphins, while Holyfield was originally signed to the Carolina training team before moving to Philadelphia, where he is on the team list.

National college football playoff champion, LSU, led all SEC schools with 16 invited players, while Georgia and Alabama, with 10 each, received the second most number of invitations.

Alabama 10

Arkansas 4th

Auburn 9

Florida 8

Georgia 10

Kentucky 2nd

LSU 16

Ole Miss 4

Mississippi State 7

Missouri 6

South Carolina 5

Tennessee 5

Texas A&M 4

Vanderbilt 3

Georgia has a handful of other players who, although not invited to the NFL Combine, may still have late-night NFL draft picks or sign contracts with free agents.

The Bulldogs hold a “Pro Day” in March.

All 32 NFL teams are expected to be represented on this year’s Pro Day, with general managers, head coaches, assistants and scouts available for the event in mid-March. The date has yet to be announced.

Bill Belichick, coach of the New England Patriots, was there last season.

Bill Belichick takes Georgia Pro Day, AP Photo in 2019

Tight end Eli Wolf played in the East-West Shrine Game and played well according to all reports.

Linebacker Tae Crowder ended his UGA career starting all 14 games. The defense was number 1 in goal defense.

Defenders Michael Barnett, Tyler Clark, and David Marshall will also complete individual training sessions with teams, as will defenders Tyler Simmons and Tyrique McGhee.

Georgia players showed last year that you could create an NFL squad without a combined invitation.

Jayson Stanley and Natrez Patrick were free agent signers, although they neither invited nor participated in the NFL Combine last year.

Stanley has been contracted by the Falcons and has returned to the defensive. He is currently on the Jacksonville Jaguars list.

Patrick was signed by the Rams and played in 12 games last season.

Latest Georgia NFL Combine invitations

Combine in 2019

CB Deandre Baker, 5-11, 193

OL Lamont Gaillard, 6-3, 305

WR Terry Godwin, 5-11, 184

WR Mecole Hardman, 5-10, 187

RB Elijah Holyfield, 5-10, 217

DL Jonathan Ledbetter, 6-4, 280

TE Isaac Nauta, 6-3, 244

WR Riley Ridley, 6-1, 199

DE D’Andre Walker, 6-2, 251

Combine in 2018

DL John Atkins 6-2, 321

LB Davin Bellamy 6-3, 253

LB Lorenzo Carter 6-4, 250

RB Nick Chubb 5-10, 227

RB Sony Michel 5-10, 214

DB Dominick Sanders 5-11, 193

LB Roquan Smith 6-0, 236

DT Trent Thompson 6-2, 288

OL Isaiah Winn, 6-2, 313

WR Javon Wims 6-2, 215

Combine in 2017

WR Isaiah McKenzie 5-7, 173

Combine in 2016

DE Sterling Bailey 6-4, 285

OLB Leonard Floyd 6-6, 244

FB Quay by Hicks 6-1, 259

OLB Jordan Jenkins 6-3, 259

RB Keith Marshall 5-11, 219

NT Chris Mayes 6-3, 338

WR Malcolm Mitchell 6-0, 198

OT John Theus 6-6, 313

Combine in 2015

WR Chris Conley 6-2, 213

RB Todd Gurley, 6-1, 222

ILB Amario Herrera, 6-1, 244

CB Damian Swann, 6-0, 189

ILB Ramik Wilson, 6-2, 237

Combine in 2014

TE Arthur Lynch 6-5, 249

QB Aaron Murray 6-0, 207

Combine in 2013

WR Marlon Brown 6-4, 213

CB Sanders Commings 6-0, 216

DT Kwame Geathers, 6-5, 342

DT John Jenkins, 6-4, 346

OLB Jarvis Jones, 6-2, 245

DT Arby Jones, 6-3, 313

WR Tavarres King, 6-0 189

OLB Alec Ogletree 6-2, 242

FS Bacarri Rambo, 6-0, 211

DE Cornelius Washington, 6-4, 265

SS Shawn Williams, 6-0, 213

Combine in 2012

OT Justin Anderson, 6-4, 335

CB Brandon Boykin, 5-9, 182

TE Orson Charles, 6-2, 251

OT Cordy Glenn, 6-5, 345

OC Ben Jones, 6-2, 303

DT DeAngelo Tyson, 6-2, 315

K Blair Walsh, 5-9, 187

Combine in 2011

OG Clint Boling, 6-4, 308

FB Shaun Chapas 6-2, 247

CB Vance Cuff 5-10, 178

OT Josh Davis 6-7, 313

ILB Akeem Dent 6-1, 242

DE Demarcus Dobbs 6-2, 281

WR AJ Green 6-3, 211

OLB Justin Houston 6-2, 270