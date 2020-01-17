In Ghosn’s probe, Nissan revealed that more managers were involved in misconduct

Nissan Motor Co. has given Carlos Ghosn further details of an in-depth investigation a week after allegations by his fugitive former leader, who accused the Japanese automaker of being behind the conspiracy to have him arrested.

The investigation report, which was filed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, found that, alongside its former chair, many others were involved in the shortcomings, with those located both in Japan and overseas. Three executives were fined for their participation, but their names, titles, and specific discipline steps were not disclosed.

Nissan had to submit the report after adjusting its previous profits after the arrest of its former chief executive and financial crime chairman in November 2018. This triggered turmoil in the automaker’s management circles and destabilized its relationship with alliance partner Renault SA. Ghosn fled a trial in Japan in late December and hid in a black box so music devices could get to Lebanon via private jets.

While the timing of the report has little to do with Ghosn’s escape, it highlights the extent to which Nissan had to reform its practices the year after its arrest. Many of the steps described in the 33-page document, such as abolishing a CEO reserve fund and adjusting Ghosn’s revenue, have been disclosed or reported.

The misconduct described in the report was not only limited to acts allegedly committed by Ghosn and CEO Greg Kelly, but also included an excess that was paid to Ghosn’s successor Hiroto Saikawa, who was fired as CEO in September. The report found that six other companies also received excessive compensation from stock appreciation rights, although they were not identified. The total was ¥ 57.7 million ($ 525,000). Nissan expects most of this amount to be repaid by March.

“A variety of misconduct has been committed over a long period of time,” the report said. “Many people were involved and the misconduct was committed not only in Japan but also abroad.” Nissan will set penalties for others in due course, it said.

The investigation included more than 10,000 hours of analysis, including the collection of 9 million documents and interviews with more than 70 employees in the company. Ghosn and Kelly were not among them, said Nissan. The automaker is a co-accused of the two former managers in an upcoming criminal case.

However, the report attacked what he called Ghosn’s “personality cult,” accusing him of isolating departments within Nissan that could have discovered his wrongdoing, and described Ghosn as a “black box.”

Ghosn’s defense team released a statement Friday saying it was “biased” and “lacking integrity and independence” since Nissan did not interview Ghosn or Kelly. The team also found that it was unfair not to reveal the names of other executives.

The investigation was supported by the law firm Latham & Watkins LLP. Ghosn had already put pressure on the company at its explosive press conference in Beirut last week and described it as one of the actors “destroying Japan’s reputation on the world stage”.

“Although Nissan is presenting this improvement report to the exchange and promises to rebuild its business and become more transparent, the current movements of Nissan’s management are reversed,” said Koji Endo, analyst at SBI Securities Co. in Tokyo. “That is the biggest problem.”

One of the steps the automaker will take to improve its governance is to abolish its system of turning former directors into advisors.

This means that Saikawa, who, after stepping down from the board of directors, wanted to remain in some way at Nissan at a general meeting scheduled for February 18, is now likely to leave the company entirely. Removing the advisory role may make Nissan’s new CEO, Makoto Uchida, more independent.

Renault director Pierre Fleuriot, who is due to join Nissan’s board of directors in February after a vote by shareholders, will also become a member of Nissan’s audit committee, Nissan said in a separate statement Thursday.