In ‘Hidden Valley Road’, Family Journey Helps To Spread The Science Of Mental Illness: NPR

There are still many questions about schizophrenia – what it is, what it causes, and how to treat it.

One family has helped researchers to take steps forward in attempts to find answers to these questions.

The Galvins appeared as a role model for an American baby-boomer, 12 children with a military father and a strict but religious mother who grew up in Colorado in the 1960s. But over the years, six of them are. boys in the family were diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Lost Girls bestselling author Robert Kolker tells the story of the Galvin family – and how their journey is transforming science around mental illness – into a new book, Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family.

Highlights

Who seems to don the perfect family

Also, externally, Donald [the eldest son born in 1945] was perfect. He was the perfect son in the eyes of his parents. He couldn’t do wrong. He was a high school football star and wrestling star. He dated the general’s daughter at the Air Force Academy. He really seemed to have it all together. But he knew even in his teenage years that something was off. It had a barrier between him and other people. And then it even got worse once he went off to college. And as we now know, schizophrenia often manifests in late adolescence. And by the time he was 20, he would do impulsive things at school, like running a bonfire. But then came the incidences with the cat. He once went to college health services with a cat bite on his hand, not explaining how he got it. A year later, he came back and this time said he had killed a slow and painful cat. But as he was saying this, he seemed emotionally troubled, according to hospital notes. He seemed sad, as if he didn’t even know why he did it. And that was the real excuse to send him to the mental health system for the first time. But not the last.

About how the six siblings presented schizophrenia differently

Also, one of the challenges as a reporter was to not do mental illness to be something uniform … The fact is, these brothers were all different and showed their illnesses differently. Donald, while he was really erratic and very upset at a younger age is now very sweet and kind in his 70s, but still pretty delusional. He believes he is the lineage of an octopus. Matthew is a grouchier. But with medication, he is in fact more functional than his other siblings. Peter is a musician with extreme talent and love for the rest of his family. And then the three other mentally ill brothers who are dead were also different – Joseph, saw visions in the sky like a Chinese emperor talking to him; Jim was very hurt by him for being so paranoid and upset, and he, too, was abusive, terribly abusive towards his younger brothers, particularly the girls. … The most restful story of all is Brian, who in 1973, seemingly out of nowhere, killed his little girl and then killed himself in a homicide homicide that the family tried to erase as an accident. . But in reality, he had been prescribed antipsychotic medicine not long before. So too did he have schizophrenia.

Nature vs. nurturing debate

Also, in the very beginning of psychiatry, many people who were suffering from schizophrenia – whether it was praecox dementia or schizophrenia – believed that it had some kind of physical quality to it and that it could be hereditary. But Sigmund Freud disagreed. He truly believed that, in the main, it was something inherited – not inherited in a genetic sense, but inherited in terms of childhood trauma, in terms of the way one’s childhood experiences. have an impact on the unconscious mind. And this nurturing nature and debate has continued for some time.

And in fact, cultivated people, psychoanalysts have held up well throughout the 20th century, at least in America with books like I Never Promised You A Rose Garden – all suggesting that people had schizophrenia. they were living in a world that the therapist had to penetrate, had to cross the barrier and pull them back into our world. And with the right kind of therapy, the problem can be solved and the person can come back to reality again. And this completely ignores its genetic aspect.

We are now living in a world where everything seems to be about genetics, but we return to an argument of nature that believes nature because we believe that schizophrenia and other complex diseases are not just about genetics, but about genes that are affected or affected by the environment. So perhaps one has a vulnerability or susceptibility to the development of schizophrenia that is triggered by something in the environment, be it hallucinogenic drugs or bacteria. Everyone has a theory, but that’s a debate about the nature we never left.

On the changing definition of schizophrenia

And the definition of schizophrenia also changes, with each generation. With each edition of the DSM [Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders]. Also, it has always been known to be a syndrome as opposed to a disease. It’s not like the flu where you can identify what it is in terms of its chemistry. Schizophrenia is really a collection of symptoms that are defined and then treated based on those symptoms. And so with each edition of the DSM, the Bible for psychiatrists, the definition of schizophrenia has changed so much that it is often tailored to the treatment style at the time.

And so people were blaming mothers and fathers for schizophrenia in the 1950s. And so symptom collection was all arranged around that idea. Back in the 1980s, the definition of schizophrenia had officially changed, almost to be tailored to the new style of treatment, which was with psychotropic drugs such as thoracin and clozapine. These drugs at that time are almost supposed to be cures. But, of course, we know now that while they may be helpful in many cases, they are really dealing with the symptoms and not actually resolving the condition.

On important doctor work in the 1980s

Dr. [Lynn] DeLisi was a pioneer at the time, was one of the best researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health, and was fascinated by the idea that if you studied a family with a high incidence of schizophrenia in you, you might be being able to find some kind of silver genetic whale inside it that can help us understand how the condition takes shape in the general population. At the time, it was kind of not taken seriously because everyone at the time, in the 1980s, before the human genome was sequenced, thought schizophrenia was a genetic disease too complex for even it hurts to do something like this. They thought it was something like Alzheimer’s or like cancer, there are simply too many genes involved. How can one family have the key?

But it continued to gather the most numerous collection of what it called multiplex families. And the Galvins were one of those first families – and they were the largest family. And it was through the study of those families that, with many twists and turns, she ended up – once the human genome is sequenced – to actively demonstrate how families like the Galvins can help us understand the condition and how it takes shape. …

DeLisi’s belief was that this was definitely inherited, that the environment had nothing to do with it, and her beliefs came as a great relief to Mimi Galvin, the mother, the family matriarch. , who had really been blamed by many psychiatrists over the years for the condition. And so she put all our hopes on Dr. DeLisi and other researchers to really prove that it was genetic. What they found was, in fact, the genetic mutation that may be unique to this family, but is so vital to brain function that it can help us understand how schizophrenia works. And this is really how families like Galvin’s can help us move forward. We can look at them and their particular genetic mutation which may be to blame. And while that mutation cannot exist elsewhere, it can help us understand the disease and how it affects others. And there are patterns for this with other diseases. And who knows, if we find a right mutation and be able to deal with some medicine, that medicine can be helpful to others.

On schizophrenia showing in adulthood

In the 1980s, the new knowledge about schizophrenia was that it was a developmental disorder, meaning that even though people came down with it at the age of 20 or 21, that doesn’t mean that suddenly were bitten by an insect and had schizophrenia. It meant that there was something in their pre-born genetic makeup that even gave them a vulnerability, a special sensitivity – whether it was the inability to filter certain stimuli or difficulty developing the brain – that manifested itself only in the last stages of brain development, which as we now know, is adolescence. And so, really, the plan for their genetic code was kind of putting the odds against them right from the start. Some people may get lucky and never have a psychotic break. Other people who are vulnerable experience some form of outward trauma or other stimuli and then suddenly have psychosis.

On a spectrum of mental illness

Peter Galvin had his diagnosis shifted from schizophrenia to bipolar disorder and back again and then back again. It really shows a good gray area there. But really more to the point, there are genetic studies now, more every month, that seem to show that many mental illnesses exist on the spectrum and that bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, in particular, appear to have multiple duplications in ‘that spectrum – and that autism can be too. It’s really fascinating to see this. It is also fascinating to see that such a spectrum of mental illness exists even in people who may not consider themselves mentally ill. There are a large, large percentage, maybe 5, maybe 7 percent from some studies of people who have reported hearing, but who never consider themselves mentally ill. So it is possible that this spectrum goes even further than we thought. …

This is one of the most amazing and promising elements of Hidden Valley Road, a researcher named Robert Freedman, who has also been studying families since the 1980s. He identified one particular gene, again. another, one of hundreds, not a silver bale, not a smoking gun gene, but one gene that really seems to have something to do with brain function that is related to schizophrenia. And seeing that gene is really crucial, not just in the development of the brain, but in the development of the brain in utero. Back when, before you were born, your body is building plans to build and develop your mind over many, many years. And his hypothesis is: What if you boost that gene in utero with some kind of nutritional supplement?

And it came with choline. And sure enough, the FDA signed this and recommended that mothers who are leaving to swallow so much of this very safe, you know, nutritional supplement for what they call brain health. But really, what it is, is potentially something that can make you less vulnerable to acute mental illness. Now, we don’t know if this is true. We don’t know if that helps. But we can know in several years if that happens.

On Galvins story reporting

My mutual friend and Lindsey Galvin introduced us. Lindsey is the youngest of the 12 – they’ve been known for years. And both sisters, their 10 brothers and two sisters, both sisters, Margaret and Lindsey and family have been talking for years about trying to let the world know about their family history. They knew, first, that they knew how unique the family was. But, also, there were many mysteries trying to solve themselves about their family, many family secrets that no one was talking about. And in the end, they decided they needed an outsider, an independent journalist who could take the story wherever it led, that reporter, and talk to me about it.

I was skeptical at first because I thought these were very private concerns and that people’s medical information, people in the family might be sensitive about privacy laws and such. But really, over the course of a year, I talked to every living member of the Galvin family and they were all for it. They were ready. They truly believed that their story had something that could be comforting to other people who are suffering. And I really want to believe that Hidden Valley Road offers this to people …

These are challenging times, independent of mental illness. I think this is an example of a family that really experienced not just one or two, three or four different horrors all at once and came out the other side. Coming not to turn inward when the worst happens in life, it is about reaching out to one another and understanding the value of family and the value of closing yourself out of possibilities. I truly believe there is a lot of hope and inspiration in this story that people can take away from it regardless of the issues of mental illness.