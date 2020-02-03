In honor of Kobe Bryant, the mourners left more than 1,300 basketballs in front of the Staples Center

Tidying up of the makeshift Kobe Bryant memorial in front of the Staples Center in Los Angeles started on Monday at 4:00 p.m. local time, and the crew was busy. Fans of the late Lakers star had left more than 1,300 basketballs in memory of the memorial.

Lee Zeidman, president of the Staples Center, shared a picture of some of the 1,353 basketballs on Twitter, many of which contained handwritten messages.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26.

The fans left thousands of items at the memorial to show respect for Bryant and other victims of the crash. The items will be cataloged and delivered to the Bryant family at the request of Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant, Zeidman said.

“It will have been a week,” Zeidman told the LA Times. “We have contracted events that move in (into the arena). Vanessa turned to us and said, “Our family wants the items out there.” So we’re going to catalog each of them. I mean T-shirts, letters, basketballs, cuddly toys, toys. We will keep them in specially made containers and send them to the family. “

The fans left around 25,000 candles, 5,000 signs or letters, 500 cuddly toys, 350 pairs of shoes and 14 banners, Zeidman said on Twitter.

According to Zeidman, the clean-up crew also filled a 40-yard rubbish bin with flowers that are used as mulch and distributed throughout the landscaping around the arena.

Zeidman told the LA Times that he came up with the idea of ​​composting the flowers from the Manchester Arena in England, where flowers and perishable goods were composted that remained in the days after a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in 2017 were.

