In honor of Poftak for thinking about private buses

When struggling with MBTA operating costs, T General Manager Steve Poftak carefully weighs some options. As the transit office adds 60 new buses, does it have to use the current T staff to operate or maintain them, or does the MBTA have to contract the work with a private company?

We have called on Poftak for some of his movements in the past, but he deserves praise for having put this choice on the common sense scale.

The T already uses private contractors to a certain extent, such as the commuter-travel deal with Keolis. As the State House News reported, one agreement allowed the T to use external carriers such as Yankee Bus to provide service during rail stops, which Poftak praised.

Yankee Bus recently started the weekend during repairs and upgrades on the Green Line along Beacon Street in Brookline. Efficient, seamless service.

“That has given us the flexibility to do many more diversions and relieved some of the pressure to try to find people in the house to work overtime, given the size and scale of the diversions we do,” Poftak said .

Ah, overtime.

As the Boston Herald reported, the T paid $ 96.2 million in overtime in 2019, according to the state of the state.

The state data showed that 85 T employees took home more than just the average family income of the area of ​​more than $ 85,691, and 586 T employees took more than overtime home from Boston’s median per capita income of the population of $ 45,273.

Charlie Chieppo, transport watchdog at the Pioneer Institute, said the T should get these overtime under control.

“This stuff is existential,” Chieppo de Bode said. “If we want the transit system that we need, this cannot continue.”

The fact that Poftak has OT reduction in play is a major step in the right direction.

At least for taxpayers.

The MBTA unions want the idea to be put on hold.

Trade union leaders and legislators have submitted the proposal to the MBTA’s Fiscal & Management Control Board.

“We have seen time and time again that this did not work,” said Senator Michael Brady, D-Brockton

Trade union representative Michael Vartabedian, who popped up with members of his Machinists Local 264, said, “How are they going to make that profit if it isn’t about cutting off, cutting off the service and taking away the workers?”

But Poftak insisted that this would not cost the current union members their jobs.

“We fall within our contractual rights to explore that option,” Poftak said. “No one will lose his job in both scenarios here … the most important number is climbing on the MBTA.”

The trade unions and their allies on Beacon Hill were powerful in their opposition.

Jim Evers, the new president of the Union of Carmen, said: “Privatization is not the answer for our public transportation.”

“The MBTA has experienced, seasoned, dedicated employees,” said Senator John Keenan, D-Quincy.

All of this is still on the drawing board and Poftak commented: “The MBTA has entered into an employment contract with a number of our trade unions that allows us to consider flexible contracts with the expansion of the service.”

If flexible contracting is allowed and can reduce overtime, this can only be a good thing for the agency with a lot of money. And for drivers who have endured tariff increases and service interruptions, especially in the past year, the news that the T is looking for ways to reduce costs by reducing OT while increasing the number of buses is an encouraging step forward.