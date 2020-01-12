In honor of the legacy of MLK Jr. in his ‘home church’ in Boston

Loading...

More than 100 congregants on the annual Martin Luther King Jr., convened on Sunday in Boston, were urged to take the legacy of MLK Jr. and to continue promoting “equality and inclusion” in a city that now has several black elected officials, many speakers highlighted.

Held in the Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury – Boston’s ‘home’ church in Boston – Suffolk Sheriff keynote speaker Steven Tompkins encouraged attendees to help others. He often quoted MLK Jr., including: “The most stubborn and urgent question of life is:” What do you do for others? “

“Well, this day is an African-American sheriff in front of you, but I’m not the only one,” Tompkins added. “Suffolk County is governed by a prosecutor. The city of Boston has a black police commissioner and a black leader of the MBTA. The president of the Boston City Council is a woman of color, and for the first time the majority of people have color, with eight of the 13 seats occupied by women. “

“Change is not coming – change has arrived,” the sheriff said emphatically.

Prior to his convocation address, Reverend Willie Bodrick II called Tompkins a “chain breaker and a liberator,” citing his founding of the Common Ground Institute, a vocational training and re-entry program.

While a Ph.D. student at Boston University, King made the Twelfth Baptist Church his second home church and often preached there in the morning and evening services.

KING Boston, a non-profit organization, is working with the city to create a memorial to honor the legacy of MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King – and their time and work in Boston. ‘The Embrace’ memorial is anchored on the Boston Common.

“Wouldn’t it be nice for us to have a breakthrough at the time of the NAACP (convention this summer)?” Said Marie St. Fleur, executive director of KING Boston.

City councilor Kim Janey called on those present to “continue with principles that Dr. King cared for, principles of fairness and inclusion in our city and ensuring that everyone here in Boston can share in Boston’s prosperity.”

“We have so much work to do,” said Janey, who received the MLK Leadership Award.

Because Washington, D.C., leadership “is lost,” Mayor Martin Walsh said that Boston has the opportunity to lead change and help “rebuild America’s moral compass.”

“Now it’s time to hold Dr. King’s message in our hearts,” Walsh said, adding later: “Through his words, through his actions, through his mind, we have a duty to continue what he was talking about to talk, and the changes he preached and actually brought about. “