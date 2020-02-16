[in-images:-storm-dennis-hits-the-united-kingdom-|]

%MINIFYHTMLafae778199ca12f0f569944d2bb8f29d11%

Storm Dennis, a person of the deepest minimal pressure centers that has fashioned in current decades, has prompted critical temperature in Iceland and in lots of western and central pieces of the United Kingdom.

Some of the areas now influenced by Dennis ended up also hit by a past storm, Ciara, which introduced much better winds than Dennis but much less rain. Even so, the rivers have been presently full and the floor saturated before Dennis arrived.

The United Kingdom Meteorological Business warned of a full rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters in many locations.

The military has been named to supply guidance in parts of northern England, where by the rivers have overflowed in latest days.

There are no experiences of significant harm together the western coastline, despite the fact that rough seas increase throughout a great deal of the North Atlantic with wave heights of up to 20 meters, 300 kilometers west of Ireland, which was claimed Friday.