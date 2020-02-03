In Iowa, fear and unpredictability cloud the democratic caucus end

DES MOINES, IOWA – On the eve of the Iowa gatherings, Democratic presidential candidates poured over State Sunday, trying to dismiss voters and make a final appeal to those fighting for a final decision on their choice in the crowded area.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told several hundred supporters in a parking lot behind his Cedar Rapids branch that high turnout in Iowa means he wins and low turnout results in the opposite.

“We are the campaign of energy and excitement,” said Sanders. “We believe we will be able to win tomorrow night,” which “gives us a way to victory” over President Donald Trump.

Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, spoke about his newcomer status while visiting Coralville. A Republican asked why he should support Buttigieg against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I don’t want to go into it too closely, but every time my party has won the White House in the past 50 years, we’ve done it with someone new to national politics,” said Buttigieg.

In Dubuque, Biden told voters that there was no time for “on-the-job training” and promised, “If you stay with me, we can end Donald Trump’s hate and division rule and unite this country.”

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren closed her Indianola event with a passionate request to her supporters to “defend”.

“The Americans are at their best when we see a problem – we tackle it directly and fight it to the ground,” said Warren.

Given the frenzied late moments, election campaigns and voters felt a palpable sense of unpredictability and fear as Democrats began to select the candidate to be dispatched to a meeting with President Donald Trump in November. The democratic race is unusually large and overturns on Monday. Four candidates fought for victory in Iowa. others have been able to achieve surprisingly strong results.

“It will go until the last second,” said Symone Sanders, senior advisor to Biden’s campaign.

Surveys show Biden in a close race in Iowa with Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang are also aggressively competing in the state.

The Democrats’ deep contempt for Trump has angered many in the party about the decision. A number of external forces have also heightened the sense of unpredictability in Iowa, including the impeachment lawsuit against Trump in the Senate that has ruined Warren, Sanders, and Klobuchar in Washington for much of the past week.

Many campaigns involved a final weekend poll to provide some clarity. But late Saturday night, CNN and The Des Moines Register decided not to publish the poll because the results may have been compromised.

Carol Hunter, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, said one respondent reported that a candidate’s name was omitted when the person was asked to name a preferred candidate. The problem appeared to be isolated for a surveyor, Hunter said the news organizations could not be certain.

A person at CNN informed The Associated Press that the name was Buttigieg, but it could be any candidate, as the names are automatically sorted randomly after each call.

New caucus rules have also boosted the campaigns to set expectations ahead of the competition. For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will publish three results: Who will the voters match at the beginning of the night? whom to choose after voters who support non-viable candidates can make a second choice; and the number of equivalents of government delegates each candidate receives.

The new rules were commissioned by the National Democratic Committee as part of a package of changes that Sanders sought after losing to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential primaries. The changes should make the caucus system more transparent and ensure that the worst performing candidates get credit for all votes they receive. But party officials in Iowa and the DNC have raised private concerns over the past few weeks that not only Sanders, but several campaigns may affect the results in their favor and potentially cause chaos on the Caucus Night.

AP will declare a winner in Iowa based on the number of state delegates each candidate wins. AP will also report all three results.

Biden’s campaign seemed to be trying to lower Iowa’s expectations and warned against reading too much in Monday’s results. Biden hopes to get enough enthusiasm and money from Iowa to make it to a variety of countries, where he hopes to get strong support from black voters. His campaign focuses specifically on South Carolina, the fourth state on the primary plan.

“We see the beginning, not the end, in Iowa,” said Symone Sanders at a Bloomberg News breakfast. “It would be a grave mistake by reporters, voters or others to see what happens on Monday – we think it will be tight, but see whatever happens – as the end and not for New Hampshire’s belief and space give Nevada and South Carolina. “

Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar surfaced across the state on Sunday, trying to catch up after missing most of the last two weeks of the campaign due to Senate impeachment.

In a conference room in Cedar Rapids, Klobuchar appealed to the gathering by asking them to think about voters who would not negotiate – moderate Republicans, voters who moved from Barack Obama to Trump, and voters who stayed at home in 2016.

“You’re looking at all of this right now,” said Klobuchar. “We have people who want to come with us. And we need a candidate to bring them with them instead of excluding them. “

Klobuchar shared her joke about the slow win of former Cedar Rapids mayor Kay Halloran, who once said Klobuchar was “78 percent with you”.

“We don’t have time for that!” Said Klobuchar. “She came 100 percent and so did you.”

But many voters are still taking last minute steps. A survey by Monmouth University in Iowa at the end of January found that 45% of all likely democratic citizens stated that they would make a first choice but were open to the support of another candidate, and 5% did not indicate a first choice.

In fact, talking to Iowa Democrats can be dizzying. Many can quickly understand what they like – and what worries them – what the candidates are in the rapid fire, and deal with their decisions in a matter of minutes.

“There are just so many candidates,” said John Kauffman, a 38-year-old marketing manager at Marion.