In Iowa, Republicans indifferent to Democratic caucuses. Nobody can beat Trump, they say

Bernie, Mayor Pete, Biden – it doesn’t matter who wins the Iowa Democratic Caucuses because none of them have a chance of winning Donald Trump.

At least that was the general attitude of many Trump supporters who filled the trusses of Drake University in Des Moines on Thursday evening, just a few days before the Iowa caucuses officially started the presidential nomination process.

“None of them,” said Ted Reeve, a home builder from Des Moines, when asked which Democratic candidate Trump would cause the most problems in the general election. “Trump will win in a landslide. I don’t think it will even be close.”

“None of them” was by far the most popular response from Trump supporters when asked who posed the biggest challenge for Trump.

But even if his supporters here don’t believe these Democrats are a threat, Trump’s actions in Iowa are no coincidence. Although he won the state in 2016, it could be competitive this year, said David Peterson, professor of political science at Iowa State University.

Iowans Ted and Patty Reeve believe that Trump should have no problem winning a second term, no matter what candidate democrat he is confronted with. (Mark Gollom / CBC)

The state’s economy has slowed even when growth is strong in the rest of the country, Peterson said. The trade war has been particularly tough for farmers in Iowa, who are pretty good at seeing the direct link between federal policies and their results, he said.

That means the appearance of Trump, days before the caucus, is to remind Iowa Republicans and Trump-tending independents why they like him, Peterson said.

The audience at Drake University’s Knapp Center certainly did not need a reminder. The thousands who had crammed in, an almost sea of ​​red MAGA-like ball caps that tore the arena, showed loud support as the president entered the stage. Some had waited for hours in the cold – some, according to the Des Moines Register, camped the day before.

Hundreds of others who could not enter, stood outside and watched Trump’s speech on a large screen. Not everyone was a fan. Dozens of demonstrators were also in the area to condemn the president.

Accusation riles basis

While Trump’s presidential fate in Washington, D.C., was discussed through an accusation trial here in Iowa, the subject has angered his base, ensuring that they will come out to vote.

It is completely political, “said John Golnick,” the Democrats have already hated Trump before he was elected. “

Many Trump supporters who have been accused of withholding help from Ukraine to convince government officials to investigate Biden, a potential political opponent, believe he has done nothing wrong – and certainly nothing that would make the accusation necessary.

“They confuse people, as they say in southern Iowa,” said Roger Burdett, “they help him get elected.”

Trump’s competition is so weak that Burdett predicted that the president will win an even greater mandate.

Take Sanders for example, and what seems to be his growing momentum. Many at the meeting agreed that Sanders and Trump have at least one thing in common: a real passion and enthusiasm among their main supporters.

“He has no chance of winning,” Burdett said of Sanders.

While Bernie Sanders, a senator from Vermont, may have some speed, Steve Ward, above a Wyoming rancher, dismissed him as a viable challenger to Trump. (Mark Gollom / CBC)

Steve Ward, a Wyoming rancher who drove to Trump, also fired the Vermont senator as a viable challenger.

“Good luck Bernie,” Ward said smiling. “Bernie just doesn’t have it.”

Reeve’s wife Patty, who is an accountant, summarized what many of Trump supporters thought about Sanders’ chance of a general election: “I think his socialist views are just too far left.”

Others also rejected Biden and said that Americans would look badly at his vice-president’s reputation and give him a big pass, although Iowan Brian Belew said a Trump / Biden match would be “fun to watch.”

But there was a Democratic candidate, mentioned a few times, who seemed to give them a short break – Peter Buttigieg.

Kelly Bennett, a financial planner from Antkenny Iowa, believed that the mayor of South Bend, Ind. The best chance would be to compete against the president.

Roger Burdett believes the president will win an even greater mandate in November. (Mark Gollom / CBC)

“I think he’s common sense. I think he’s a little more moderate,” Bennett said. “I think he can go along with the voice of Trump, the moderate common sense swing that went on Trump last time.”

“I think he could get something in return.”

Trump even mentioned the Democratic candidates at his meeting in Iowa, mocked their names and referred to them as “the radical democratic socialists who are further down the street.”

He also wondered out loud, half jokingly, if Hilary Clinton would go into the presidency again, who would give him the most difficult time, she, Sanders, Buttigieg or Biden?

Trump supporter Belew had an answer to that. “I can’t think of anyone.”