In Italy, going back to work may depend on having coronavirus right antibodies

ROME >> There is a growing sense in Italy that the worst can happen. Weeks of locking down the country, the center of the world’s best coronavirus outbreak, can begin to pay off, as officials announced this past week that the number of new infections has plateaued.

That glimmer of hope turns the conversation into the daunting challenge of when and how to reopen without setting off another cataclysmic wave of contagion. To do so, Italian health officials and some politicians have focused on an idea that might once have been relegated to the realm of dystopian novels and science fiction films.

Having the right antibodies to the virus in one’s bloodstream – a potential marker of immunity – can soon determine who gets to work and who doesn’t, who’s close and who’s free.

This debate is in some ways ahead of the science. Researchers are certain, if hopeful, that antibodies in fact indicate immunity. But that has not stopped politicians from grasping at the idea as they come under increasing pressure to open economies and avoid inducing a widespread economic depression.

The conservative president of the northern Veneto region has proposed a special “license” for Italians who possess antibodies that show they have, and have beaten, the virus. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, a liberal, spoke about a “COVID pass” to infect them. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that while closing the door remained in place, the government began working with scientists to determine how to send people who had been restored to work.

With its echoes of a “brave new world,” the debate over how to reopen its record came to fruition this past week in Italy. As the toll breaks the virus – some 15,362 died in Italy as of Saturday evening – the change is ahead of countries such as Spain, Britain and the United States, where the contagion is still on a break.

Italy was the first European country to announce a nationwide shutdown, which it began March 9. But the rate of new infections slowed this past week – on Saturday, there were about 4,800 new cases, less than in last week – leading officials and first responders. seems to talk with watchful optimism.

“We’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Fabio Arrighini, a supervisor at an ambulance telephone line in the Lombard city of Brescia, which has one of the highest death rates in Italy. “The calls were down.”

But the debate over an antibody-based workforce has once again put Italy at the unfortunate vanguard of Western democracy wrestling with the virus, its uncomfortable ethical choice and inevitable consequences. These questions have already been raised by wrenching decisions of doctors treating the young, with a better chance of life, before the old and sick.

But at some stage, almost all governments will have to strike a balance between ensuring public safety and entering countries. They can also find themselves weighing what is best for society against individual rights, using biological criteria in ways that certainly should be rejected in the absence of the current emergency.

“It seems that it divides humanity into two, the strong and the weak,” said Michela Marzano, a professor of moral philosophy at Descartes University Paris. “But this is actually the case.”

From an ethical perspective, he argues, the question of using antibodies as a basis for free movement reconciles a utilitarian vision of what is best for society and respect for individual humanity, not protecting “the most vulnerable, not marginalize them. “

“It’s not discrimination,” he said. “It’s protected.”

Scientists in Italy, such as their counterparts in Germany, the United States, China and beyond, are already studying whether antibodies are a potential source of protection or immunity against the virus.

China has slowly reopened its economy, focusing on preventing another wave of infection from overseas. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has envisioned a strategy in which younger people, and those with antibodies that are shown to be cured of the virus, can return to work.

The British government has floated the idea of ​​”passport immunity,” although it is still struggling to complete even swab tests for an accurate snapshot of current infection levels, and the virus has not been present long enough in the British population to provide sufficient antibody data. .

Italy, by the strength of its early and widespread exposure to the virus, has an opportunity to gain insight into how the virus works and the biological properties that protect it.

Veneto plans to start collecting 100,000 blood samples from people across the region – first from thousands of health care workers and then public employees – to study in the antibody labs of the virus and those who have been cured in it.

Nowhere in Italy is the pursuit of the antibody strategy more intense than in Veneto. With its wealth of resources, high-profile consultants and biotech presence, it can now be uniquely positioned to influence global conversation and provide insights for the rest of the world.

The region is adjacent to the hard-hit Lombardy region, and one of its cities, Vo ‘, had Italy’s first fatality from the virus and was one of the first cities in the country to be isolated.

It also has a relatively homogeneous genetic pool, which can facilitate research, and has been widely tested. Following the outbreak, officials took extraordinary steps to test-swab the entire population of 3,000, including those without symptoms.

That helped eliminate an epidemic, and now officials plan to carry out antibody and genome sequencing tests on the entire population to detect patterns in who was and was not susceptible to the virus.

Those findings, expected in three or four months, might shed light on why some remained asymptomatic while others were ill, whether those who were not infected already had antibodies and whether the children had something that helped them avoid illness.

“Italy has at the moment, of course, one of the largest pools of infected people recovered from the infection,” said Andrea Crisanti, the top scientific consultant on the virus in Veneto and a professor of microbiology at University of Padua. He added that it was “a unique and valid set of information and data.”

Crisanti emphasized the need for a carefully designed strategy to unlock Italy that would make use of contact information, protective gear and aggressive testing for post-virus antibodies.

“Planning ahead is one of the most important things,” Crisanti said. “Because it’s easy to block.” Without a proper strategy for the way forward, “the most likely outcome is that the epidemic begins again.”

Scientists in Italy said the virus produces two types of antibodies, the first one that usually appears within five to six days after exposure to the virus, and disappears after 20 days. As a person heals, that antibody, which indirectly shows contagion, is slowly replaced by another antibody, which indirectly shows that someone had the virus.

When only the second antibody is detected, it means the person is probably no longer infected.

“You’re most likely a healthy person who either survived the infection or was asymptomatic and developed antibodies,” Crisanti said.

In Veneto, the regional president, Luca Zaia, expressed concern about one case of “someone who got better and got reinfected,” but he and his consultant displayed confidence about the potential of antibodies.

The antibodies in Italian healing could be an important tool in determining who can safely exit quarantine at work, Crisanti said. The key to lifting doors should limit the probability of contagion and transmission, he said, since the strength of the virus itself remains constant.

It is argued that the small town of Vo ‘presents ideal conditions for antibody and genome testing.

“The good thing about Vo ‘is that this is a community that has been in place for hundreds of years and probably very little mixing,” he said, giving a clearer genetic picture.

Giuliano Martini, the mayor of Vo, said he and his city were grateful for the aggressive tests, which potentially saved hundreds of lives.

Once the central government of Rome lifted an initial quarantine on Vo at the beginning of March, Martini said, the comprehensive test identified people who were infected but asymptomatic and kept them from spreading the disease.

He makes the city available to researchers learning more about the virus and its antibodies are “the least we can do,” he said.

“We must acknowledge this effort not to make ourselves available for future testing,” he said, adding that the city continues to have a gold standard in Italy for active surveillance, and that “we know the name and no “of all the people left in quarantine.

For residents reluctant to participate in the new study, which he acknowledged was more persistent as it was a blood test, he said, “We go see them at their homes and convince them.”

“There will be no problem for this second test,” he said. “It’s another check on them, it can’t be anything but positive.”

But the results may not be good news for those who, potentially under the law, will remain excluded from society.

In Veneto, Zaia proposed that Italians in possession of antibodies that showed they did not have the virus could obtain a “license” that would allow them to move into the country and work.

Dr. Luisa Bracci Laudiero, an immunologist at the Italian National Research Council, said the antibodies “should be protective, we all hope they are, but we don’t have mathematical certainty.”

Because Italy has been more involved in the cases, he said, researchers are able to track many patients over a long period of time to determine if immunity has developed.

“We find ourselves being a bit of a lab,” he said.