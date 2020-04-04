In Italy, support groups fear locking has silenced victims of abuse.

MILAN – Italy has seen a sharp drop in official reports of domestic violence as it approaches a month under coronavirus lockdown, worrying several support groups have been forced to shut down leaving victims struggling to get help.

Citing official data, a parliamentary committee on violence against women said last week that police reports of domestic abuse dropped to 652 in the first 22 days of March, when Italy entered on lockdown, up from 1,157 over the same 2019 season.

Telefono Rosa, Italy’s largest domestic violence helpline, said calls dropped 55% to 496 in the first two weeks of March from 1,104 in the same period last year. Other aid groups said they had seen similar declines.

The parliamentary committee report said the trend did not mean a decrease in violence against women but rather a signal that “victims of violence are more exposed to the control and aggression of a partner who oppresses them.”

“There are a lot of problems in this situation, perhaps at least they have the difficulty of asking for help when everyone is obliged to stay home,” said Alessandra Simone, director of the police criminal division in Milan.

Successful Italian governments have passed reforms aimed at improving protections, but 13.6% of women have experienced violence from a partner or ex-partner, according to national statistics bureau Istat.

The country has seen more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and accounts for nearly a third of deaths worldwide. It was the first European country to enter the lockdown.

“We see a huge fall in calls to women as they have less freedom in this situation of forced confinement,” said Chiara Sainaghi, who manages five anti-violence centers in and around Milan for at Fondazione Somaschi, a social assistance foundation. He said calls to his group fell by almost 70%.

Some help groups and authorities say they have tried to launch other contact forms, including messaging services like WhatsApp, whose use has been on the rise during lockdowns in many countries . Users in Italy are placing 20% ​​more calls and sending 20% ​​more messages on WhatsApp compared to a year ago, the company said in mid-March.

Italian police in recent days have adapted an app originally designed to allow teens to report bullying and drug interactions near their schools to report violence in home by sending messages or pictures without alerting their partner.

In Spain, where police say they also saw a call for help, authorities launched a WhatsApp service for women trapped at home that the Equity Ministry said saw a 270% increase in consultation since locking started.

Valeria Valente, the senator who chairs the Italian parliamentary committee, said cultural and social factors in Italy have made it difficult for many to report domestic violence.

But she said the shutdown appears to be leading some women who may otherwise try to leave their partners to release it.

“How can a woman who wants to report violence be transferred? At lockdown (she) can only contact anti-violence centers when she goes to the pharmacy or buys food,” Valente said. (Additional reporting by Angelo Amante in Rome and Clara-Laeila Laudette in Madrid; Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Nick Tattersall)