In Job interview, David Byrne Talks Distilleries and Bourbon

If you have at any time wondered what David Byrne thinks of whiskey, question no for a longer period.

livepict.com/Artistic Commons

At this position, what hasn’t David Byrne completed? He’s a beloved musician who a short while ago included “acclaimed Broadway show” to his listing of credits. He’s created enthusiastically-been given publications, directed a movie, created community art and made bicycle racks. Looking at his in depth record of credits, a person could possibly surprise what other places of knowledge Byrne could possibly have.

As it turns out, Byrne also is familiar with pretty a bit about whiskey. In an job interview for journalist and spirits historian Fred Minnick’s podcast, Byrne shared his ideas on his distilled spirits of decision.

As Minnick mentions in his introduction, most interviews with Byrne understandably target on his music. This interview will take a different solution. “Turns out David Byrne is a big bourbon fan,” Minnick states — anything which may warm the hearts of lots of at this time sipping bourbon and listening to “Once in a Life time.”

The job interview begins with Byrne seeking Kentucky Owl for the first time, and moves from there to Byrne talking about his very first drink. (Malt liquor in a stubby can he was underage.) The discussion also addresses a take a look at Byrne designed to Jeptha Creed on a prior tour quit in Kentucky, and the associations he has with bourbon.

It’s a glimpse into a different aspect of the beloved musician — and one particular which gives some outstanding-sounding whiskey in the procedure.

Subscribe below for our totally free each day newsletter.

Examine the entire tale at The Fred Minnick Present