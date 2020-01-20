In Kemba Walkers Quixotic Rivalry with LeBron James

Kemba Walker is pursuing something he has never achieved: a victory over a team in which LeBron James plays.

Some sports rivalries are geographic – the proximity of the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox has led to decades of enmity between the two teams. Others arise from the possibility of looking at two superstars against each other. And then there is the rivalry between Kemba Walker and LeBron James, which contains all the elements of a classic conflict, but emphasizes another detail that puts the whole thing in a different light.

As ESPN reports, Walker has never emerged victorious when a team in which he has played competed against one of James.

This isn’t a case of particularly ambiguous rivalry either: Walker is a great player, and his move to Boston was about driving a successful career. Still, the statistics are worrying:

In eight seasons with the Charlotte Bobcats / Hornets, Walker appeared on the pitch 24 times in regular time and four times in the 2014 NBA playoffs and never left the pitch with a win.

ESPN notes that Walker’s 0:28 record against James is the second worst ever. At the top of this list is Sherman Douglas, who played 30 times without winning against Michael Jordan.

Walker seems to be taking the rivalry in hand and telling ESPN that James is “the best player in my league in my generation”. At the same time, he would like to clearly expand the profit column in this very personal regard. Maybe he’ll do it this season.

