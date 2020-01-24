In Lebanon, Japan, the 40-day countdown begins to decide where Carlos Ghosn will face trial: sources

BEIRUT – Lebanon and Japan have approximately 40 days to decide whether Nissan Renault Mitsubishi boss Carlos Ghosn’s extradition will be extradited to Japan or brought to justice in Lebanon, a court source and a source near Ghosn said on Thursday with.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon, his parents’ home, shortly before the New Year, waiting for the trial due to insufficient reporting, breach of trust and misappropriation of corporate funds.

Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition agreement, and Lebanon does not usually hand over its citizens. Ghosn’s team of lawyers hopes to hold the trial in Lebanon, where the former auto manager has deep relationships, and hopes to clear his name.

In recent days, the Japanese side has asked Lebanon to clarify which files Tokyo has to send as part of an official extradition request.

They came back and asked for clarification. We sent it to the Japanese today, ”said the court source.

This announcement is significant in that, according to the Interpol procedural rules, it triggers a period of 40 days before which an agreement must be reached between the countries in which and how Ghosn will be on trial.

The source near Ghosn said Japan must now either send an official extradition request to Lebanon or send Ghosn’s file to Beirut and agree on a procedure to bring him to justice there.

Ghosn, a Lebanese, French and Brazilian national, was interviewed earlier this month by Lebanese prosecutors who banned him from travel under the Interpol arrest warrant.

Japanese prosecutors have stated that they continue to press for Ghosn to be brought to justice in Japan.

Ghosn, who claims that his prolonged detention was a plot by the Japanese government and Nissan officials to prevent rapprochement between Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co., has beaten what he calls Japan’s unfair judicial system, and announced the alternative to fleeing the rest of his life in Tokyo without running a fair trial.