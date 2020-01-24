In March for Life, Trump receives an enthusiastic welcome – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON – President Trump became the first president to attend the March for Life and received an enthusiastic reception of thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered on National Mall Friday for the largest annual anti-abortion rally.

Trump, who this week unveiled his coalition “Pro-Life Voices for Trump” for his re-election campaign in 2020, has strong ties with the anti-abortion community and spoke on stage during the event. Activists see him as an important ally in realizing policy priorities aimed at limiting abortion that he promised in 2016.

“On behalf of our marchers, I want to thank you for your attitude and your record,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, when she introduced the president.

The crowd began to gather hours before the event and a wave of red and blue winter hats with the “Make America Great Again” logos and March for Life could be seen on all sides. Near the stage, a supporter danced with a Trump teddy bear and signed Planned Parenthood and shouting “the pro-life generation” was omnipresent.

“Today as President of the United States, I am really proud to be with you,” Trump said, also praising the “huge rise” of the crowd.

Trump checked a list of actions he has taken to support abortion opponents since taking office, including restrictions on eligibility for the family planning funding program known as Title X and funding restrictions for non-profit organizations supporting abortion abroad, known as the Mexico City policy.

He also called on Congress to take action to limit late-pregnancy abortion.

“The unborn have never had a stronger defender in the White House,” he said. “Young people are the heart of March for Life and it is your generation that makes America the pro-family, pro-life nation.”

Other speakers were House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana.

“In 2013, Barack Obama became the first president to address the annual conference of Planned Parenthood,” Scalise said, drawing angry and cheer among the crowd. “Today, Donald Trump became the first president to address the March for Life. Do not tell me that elections have no consequences. You know what is at stake. “

The Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday morning that it will issue a breach notification to the state of California regarding its mandatory insurance coverage for abortions.

OCR Director Roger Severino said in a call to reporters that federal officials had received two complaints that the state violated an annual policy rider known as the Weldon Amendment, which prohibits states receiving federal funds from covering plans and provisions that do not cover discriminate abortion.