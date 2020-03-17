In mid-crisis, Democrat Super PAC will spend $ 5 million attacking Trump for coronavirus

A Democrat-aligned super PAC is expected to spend $ 5 million on digital advertising to crack down on the coronavirus joke that President Donald Trump has, even as the nation struggles with the growing public health threat.

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday:

A super PAC Democrat on Tuesday stated he would spend $ 5 million on digital advertising rejected by President Trump for his response to the new coronavirus, one of several groups that planned to devote resources to this type of messaging.

…

McGowan said it was critical that outgroups like theirs demand a political price on Trump, as his potential Democratic opponents, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Have the goal of projecting. the leadership staying above the force.

Biden and Sanders have hardly stayed “above the burden.” Neither has offered support to the President and both have been shameless in their attacks.

Biden, who said Trump’s January ban on travel to China was “hysterical” and “racist,” criticized the president and launched his own plan, despite opposing travel bans. from China, Europe or “anywhere else in the world”.

Sanders called for Trump to replace the coronavirus issue with “experts” and Congress, and said he should “keep quiet”.

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang took a different approach Tuesday, offering his support to the White House, as he considered a temporary and emergency version of his signature campaign idea: $ 1,000 per year. month for each American household.

Another former candidate, Michael Bloomberg, pledged $ 40 million to fight the coronavirus on Tuesday, a small fraction of the fortune he spent in his failed campaign, which cost more than half a million dollars.

According to the publication, buying $ 5 million is just one of left-wing groups’ similar efforts to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak.

