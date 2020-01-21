In-N-Out Burger “tests the market” for New Zealand stores

The American fast food chain In-N-Out Burger will hold a pop-up store in Auckland tomorrow – a sign that the company may be interested in the New Zealand market.

Retail analyst Chris Wilkinson, chief executive of First Retail Group, thinks this might be the case for the company “testing the market” to see if there is enough demand to justify a permanent store or stores .

And with a mature and established fast food market, New Zealand is undoubtedly an attractive market for the family-run hamburger chain that has a cult following overseas, said Wilkinson.

This is not the first time that In-N-Out Burger has had a pop-up store in this country, it has done the same in Australia.

Tomorrow’s one-day promotional event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Portland Public House, in the Auckland suburb of Kingsland.

The chain promises to serve its popular “animal style”, “double double” and “protein style” burgers.

“For those who have not yet experienced In-N-Out Burger, be sure to come see us at this special promotional event,” said the joint burger in a local advertisement.

“It’s a pretty interesting strategy that these types of companies are using,” said Wilkinson.

“We know that brands like In-N-Out and Shake Shack are extremely ambitious in their markets, and [pop-ups] are a way to keep the brand on the radar with people and maintain relevance in a market. before you move. “

In-N-Out Burger, in operation since 1948, was contacted for comments.

The chain with more than 300 stores in America opened its first in Baldwin Park in California. It has not yet franchised the brand.

The size of the New Zealand market was probably behind the demand for pop-ups and tests.

Wilkinson said he wouldn’t be surprised if the chain was already working on plans for a physical launch in New Zealand and opened its first store in some of the major business developments under construction, including in the expansion of Commercial Bay or Sylvia Park Galleria.

Shake Shack and Five Guys were other American fast food chains he planned to launch in New Zealand over time.

In-N-Out could be one of the retailers that will open in Commercial Bay this year. Photo / Getty Images

“In-N-Out would be the kind of brand that any city would like to have, but in particular it will be a priority for some of these big destination centers, whether it’s 277 Broadway or Sylvia Park, it’s the type of brand that these centers would like to attract. “

In-N-Out Burger and Shake Shack would be brands that would attract buyers to these centers, he said, and would be viewed as major victories by center operators.

Wilkinson’s choice is that In-N-Out could open its first New Zealand store in the Commercial Bay development in downtown Auckland, which is expected to open later this year.

“Commercial Bay will pull rabbits out of a hat for their opening, so I wouldn’t underestimate the fact that we might see something very unique in their food supply. They’re hungry for these ambitious brands that will bring demographics wider in the center. “

