In New Hampshire, Buttigieg, Sanders are trying to capitalize on the strong performance of Iowa

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Dear readers,

This is a busy, great week. I’m in New Hampshire. I turned off the primary 2020 here a few hours after writing 13 days of writing about President Donald Trump’s trial.

I start in New Hampshire with Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg from the best form last Tuesday in the Iowa caucus – although the results in the Teldebacle are not yet official.

Joe Biden has the most to lose. As I write this, I just received an email from the Biden campaign with the subject line to lower expectations: “I’m not going anywhere.”

There is a debate on Friday evening in Manchester and Sanders, Vermont’s senator; Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend; and Biden, the former vice president is accompanied on stage by Sens. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota; Elizabeth Warren, from Massachusetts; and former company leaders Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang.

Former mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire skipping the early states, appears as a formidable contender. His spending of millions on staff and advertisements has led the Democratic National Committee to change its rules to give it a place in the next debate on February 19 in Nevada. Was the DNC fair? Or does Bloomberg provide a platform that confronts the reality that Bloomberg is a factor?

Last night I left the Capitol and caught a 9 p.m. flight to Boston. Why Boston Because I’m economical. Even with Chicago Sun Times money. The costs for airline tickets and rental cars are considerably cheaper than in New Hampshire. About half of it.

There are four states with the first presidential votes in February – Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

The Granite State has the first primary vote in 2020 in the nation on Tuesday. A primary is a vote in which people cast a vote for their candidate in private.

Last Monday, Iowa held the first caucus in 2020 – where people announce their candidate preference in a public environment. Voting with the Hawkeye state turned out to be a mess.

From Boston I went to Manchester, where I was supposed to meet Joe Walsh, the former Republican congressman in Chicago and the surrounding area, found that Trump critic in a quixotic bid became president.

We would meet at the Red Arrow Diner, a must-stop for candidates on the road. When I arrived, the nice woman at the checkout said that Walsh was there and gone. To get the best out of the situation, because I had already paid for parking, I had a great cheese omelet. When I received the check, I was reminded that New Hampshire has no sales tax.

My next stop was a Sanders press conference. I drove through rain and mud to the Sanders headquarters in New Hampshire, a shopping mall.

I last saw Sanders on Wednesday, right after the Senate deposition process was finally completed. Sanders and Warren crossed when they left the room – a few meters apart. The two ignored each other. They didn’t even try it. How significant that is.

Back at the mall, Sanders said he “held a press conference that should have taken place three nights ago in Des Moines, Iowa, but because of the inability of the Iowa Democratic Party to count votes in time.”

“That mess has been extremely unfair to the people of Iowa. It was unfair to the candidates, all candidates and all their supporters. ”

Sanders claimed the victory and said he defeated Buttigieg in the popular mood. The race is still not mentioned.

As we go through this primary season – the Illinois primary is March 17 – remember that the only thing that counts is the delegates.

I then drove to a Buttigieg veteran event in Merrimack, at American Legion Post 98, where he highlighted his naval service.

His introducers include another veterinarian, native Maura Sullivan from Illinois, who once considered a run for a convention chair in the Chicago area.

Buttigieg said he was “electrified” by the “extraordinary validation of the vision of this campaign we had in Iowa.”

Buttigieg said, “I am also perceptive and humble about the fact that New Hampshire is New Hampshire. And New Hampshire is not the kind of place to let Iowa or someone else tell you what to do.”