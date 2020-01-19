In Newfoundland, Canada, residents are digging from the record-breaking snowfall

A record-breaking snowfall in Newfoundland, Canada has given residents an enormous task of digging themselves out of piles of snow.

St. John’s International Airport recorded 76.2 cm (30 inches) of snow on Friday, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 68.4 cm (26.93 inches) on April 5, 1999.

Local footage this weekend showed residents dug out of snow-covered streets and cars.

Among these residents was Lola Parsons. She went to her car on Saturday morning, but was surprised to find that it wasn’t completely covered in snow, as she said in a video posted on Twitter. This is because she forgot to roll up the window and several inches of snow had piled up in it.

“It was so messy that she forgot to rebuild it,” when she drove into her driveway on Friday, Parsons’ son, Kenny Sharpe told CNN.

But his mother took it with all her might, Sharpe said, as can be seen from her laugh in the video.

“A good laugh this weekend during a busy time in this weather,” said Sharpe.

Of course, this is not for everyone. Parts of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador were in a state of emergency on Sunday morning, including St. Johns and Paradise.

St. John’s officials still wanted people to stay off the streets, but lifted some restrictions on Sunday morning, leaving gas stations and pharmacies open from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

CNN news partners CBC reported on Saturday that the federal government had approved the province’s aid request.

“Whatever help we have available and can mobilize on site will happen,” said Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources, who is also a member of Parliament for St. John’s.

The Canadian armed forces announced that they are planning a response to the “unprecedented winter storm”.

“Our expected tasks will be to help clear snow, enable residents to be transported to thermal centers or emergency centers, and to ensure that older people and people with health concerns are looked after,” the CAF said in a statement on Facebook.

“We are in need with the Canadians,” it said. “Your church is also our church.”

More snow is on the move, CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar said.

It snowed in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick on Sunday morning, but this system should move east to Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday evening and at night.

