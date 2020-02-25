in-night-of-violence,-greeks-try-to-block-entry-to-island-migrant-camp-creating-internet-sites

ATHENS – Law enforcement in riot equipment threw teargas and fired h2o cannon at Greek islanders as they experimented with to stop obtain to building internet sites for new migrant detention centres by setting fires, hurling flares and blockading the gates.

Locals on Lesbos and Chios are worried that the facilities, which would swap short term camps with open up access, will leave the islands permanently overcrowded.

Vowing to push on with the constructing get the job done, authorities say closed facilities will provide larger community basic safety and limit probable well being threats, specifically provided the prospective unfold of the coronavirus in other nations around the world.

“It is evidently evident that matters this sort of as the coronavirus can be dealt with quickly and efficiently in a closed facility and not an anarchic, open up facility which is a wellbeing time bomb,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas reported.

There are now no conditions in Greece.

The authorities moved to send police reinforcements to the islands to deal with the protests, prompting a lot more clashes as islanders experimented with to stop the arrival of the ferries.

Condemning what he identified as a “day of disgrace,” Costas Moutzouris, governor of the northern Aegean location, branded the deployment “extremely aggressive” and announced a selection by nearby authorities there to hold a 24-hour general strike on Wednesday towards the actions of the central government, the Athens News Agency documented.

Witnesses said about 500 folks attempted to block the unloading of large machinery overnight to split ground at the development web-site on Lesbos.

Clashes between protesters and law enforcement broke out and fires burned on the streets and in the roadside brushland, ignited by the flares. Very similar tensions have been described on Chios, where by inhabitants also say they are bearing the burden of the refugee crisis.

In addition to Lesbos and Chios, Greek authorities approach to assemble closed detention amenities on Samos, Kos and Leros. The islands are close to Turkey, from in which hundreds of asylum seekers head to Europe just about every calendar year.

Hundreds of hundreds of men and women crossed into Europe from Turkey by means of Greece in 2015 and 2016 ahead of a offer brokered by the European Union limited the flow. There has, on the other hand, been a resurgence in arrivals given that September 2019.

The overcrowded Moria camp on Lesbos accommodates a lot more than 18,000 people today in disorders assist companies say are appalling.

The conservative authorities has taken a markedly tougher stance in direction of migration when compared to the former leftist federal government, issuing a tender for the construction of a floating fence to deter asylum seekers arriving by sea and introducing more quickly processing procedures that could enhance deportations.