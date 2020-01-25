In NSW, coronavirus cases suspected to be 41 deaths confirmed in China

NSW Health has confirmed that five people in the state will be tested for novel corona viruses. No cases have yet been confirmed as the death toll in China continues to increase.

A spokesman for NSW Health said this morning that the agency would not disclose the hospital locations of the examined patients for privacy reasons.

The spokesman went on to say that NSW Health would keep the public informed of confirmed cases and must disclose a person’s movements.

A child suspected of having a coronavirus was hospitalized overnight from Sydney International Airport after experiencing flu-like symptoms on a flight.

According to ABC News reports, the child was examined overnight at Sydney Children’s Hospital and then released.

The Australian government has raised travel advice for the Chinese province of Hubei to the highest threat level after the spread of the corona virus.

Many of the cases reported so far have affected Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated from the Huanan Seafood Market.

China confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus on January 24, while the death toll rose to 41.

To date, there have been confirmed cases in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States and France.

The World Health Organization has classified the virus as an “emergency” in China, but has not yet classified it as an international problem.

AAP / Joel Carrett