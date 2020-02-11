In numbers

Like many of you, I have kept an eye on the news of the novel Coronavirus in China. I use the Times as an access source. They have a good, regularly updated version that lets you follow the key details in a quick read. But here is an article from three days ago that goes a little further and examines six factors that will determine the extent of the spread of the virus.

Obviously, this content can be intimidating to read. We are all potentially affected when a new pathogen develops rapidly around the world. But I really recommend this one, both because it is a clear discussion of useful information about spread and lethality. But it’s also fascinating information, a breakdown of how epidemics are modeled, surprisingly accurate data on the number of people who have traveled from Wuhan to different regions of China and different parts of the world – 8,000 in the United States. United, 23,000 in Japan; 136,000 in Beijing, 18,000 in Hong Kong.

But here is the number that blew me away – perhaps not so surprising in itself but surprising from an epidemiological point of view. There are four times more train and air travel in China than during the SARS crisis in 2003.

Now, China’s explosive economic growth is in many ways the story of our time. It may not be so surprising. But still … only 17 years ago. And you can see that it’s a game-changing difference in terms of containing an epidemic.

Anyway, scary stuff, fascinating stuff. Here is the article.